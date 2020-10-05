Teenage Bounty Hunters Canceled at Netflix

It's the end of the road for Teenage Bounty Hunters.

The Netflix original has been canceled after a single season, according to Deadline.

"Rebelling against their buttoned-up Southern community, sixteen-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Bette Fellini) Wesley team up with veteran bounty hunter Bowser Jenkins (Kadeem Hardison) for an over-the-top adventure as they dive into the world of bail skipping baddies and suburban secrets while trying to navigate high school drama -- love, sex, and study hall," reads the official logline.

Teenage Bounty Hunters was created by Kathleen Jordan who also wrote and co-executive produced the show.

Jenji Kohan (Orange is the New Black), Tara Herrmann, Robert Sudduth, and Blake McCormick executive produced the 10 episode series, with the first episode directed and executive produced by Jesse Peretz.

Said creator and showrunner Kathleen Jordan ahead of the series debut:

"This story is based on some of my experiences growing up in a Christian community in the South. I was a lot like Sterling and Blair: rebellious, naive, extremely horny, and learning to use my voice in a world that didn't always make sense to me. Unlike Sterling and Blair, I wasn't a bounty hunter. Probably could’ve gotten more guys that way..."

The decision to cancel the series is unsurprising, especially when you consider the decisions from the streamer over the last six months.

The Society, a wildly popular series, was canceled despite a Season 2 renewal due to COVID-19 restrictions. It was given the boot alongside I Am Not Okay With This in August.

While the streamer rarely reveals total viewer numbers for its shows, Teenage Bounty Hunters lacked the buzz you would expect from the top series on the service.

It did land in the Nielsen streaming rankins the week of August 17-23, where it landed in tenth place with 422 million total streaming minutes.

Lucifer, on the other hand came in first place that week with 1.591 billion minutes watched.

