GLOW Star Calls for Movie to Conclude Canceled Netflix Series

GLOW may be canceled at Netflix, but one of the stars of the show is still hopeful that fans will get to see a conclusion.

The series was axed earlier this week due to production issues relating to COVID-19.

It was three weeks into production in March when nationwide shutdown orders were announced, meaning it had to stop production.

Two and a half episodes were completed at the time, and they are not expected to see the light of day.

"Let us wrap it up in a two-hour Netflix movie. Give the showrunners and the cast and the writers the chance to finish this story in a movie, right? Then it's all fine," said Marc Maron, who played director Sam Sylvia, in an Instagram Live video.

"They had the whole season laid out. You know? We know, sort of, where it's gonna go."

"That would take the financial pressure off and the writers could play it out, we could shoot it out. The thing about shooting a movie is that when you have the whole shooting script you can be economical about your shooting. I think they could do it in less time than it would take to shoot the show."

Maron said that creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch indicated that Netflix "didn't want to pay to keep the sets alive" while waiting for a safer work environment.

"We've got two offices and sound stages being leased," he noted.

"I was told that they didn't want to eat the cost of maintaining the sets for another six or seven months to begin production."

"So that's what we heard. Honestly, who knows? The protocols they have in place now, I know there are a lot of things being shot, but we have a big cast and crew."

"Who knows where we're going to be in January?"

Co-star Kate Nash took to Twitter to support the idea.

"I agree with @marcmaron about saving @GlowNetflix and the squirrel retweet if u agree, f**k it let's be actual glow girls and #saveglow," she wrote.

"We've made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging," said a Netflix spokesperson earlier this week.

"We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world."

