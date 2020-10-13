Shameless Final Season: Premiere Date, First Details Revealed

The delayed final season of Shameless has a premiere date!

Shameless Season 11 is set to launch Sunday, December 6 on Showtime.

Initially set to premiere in the summer, the series was delayed as production was brought to a halt due to COVID-19.

According to the cabler’s press release, “The final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile."

"As Frank confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug induced twilight years, Lip struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch."

"Newlyweds Ian and Mickey are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb embraces her individuality and single motherhood."

"Carl finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin and V struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for."

If you watch Shameless online, you know Fiona (Emmy Rossum) exited the South Side in favor of a new life abroad.

It's still up in the air on whether she will return for the final season, but given that Rossum is working on the Peacock drama Angelyne, it's unlikely.

With the social distancing protocols in place, Rossum would need to quarantine ahead of potential work on Shameless, and again if she returned to Angelyne after.

This does not rule out an appearance in a scene featuring her family talking to her on Facetime, but time will tell.

For now, the returning cast members include William H. Macy (aka Frank), Jeremy Allen White (Lip), Kate Miner (Tami), Cameron Monaghan (Ian), Noel Fisher (Mickey), Emma Kenney (Debbie), Ethan Cutkosky (Carl), Christian Isaiah (Liam), Shanola Hampton (V), and Steve Howey (Kev).

“The characters of Shameless have brought Showtime viewers more laughs and tears and pure enjoyment than any program in our history,” Gary Levine, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, said in a statement when the end date was announced.

“While we are sad to bid the Gallaghers farewell, we couldn’t be more confident in the ability of showrunner John Wells, his writing team and this great cast to bring our series to its appropriately ‘Shameless’ conclusion.”

Added Wells, “I’m unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that’s allowed us to make Shameless."

"It’s been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of the Gallagher family and friends. It’s been a pleasure!”

What do you think of the final season details?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.