The Flight Attendant Gets HBO Max Launch Date, Spooky Poster

The Flight Attendant is (almost!) ready for takeoff.

HBO Max announced Monday that its Kaley Cuoco-led series will hit the air Thursday, November 26, according to TV Line.

Three episodes will be available on launch day, with a rollout schedule for the other five episodes yet to be announced.

The streamer previously dropped multiple episodes of Love Life and Raised by Wolves every week, but it could be one episode a week after the premiere event.

The series will be based on Chris Bohjalian's novel of the same name.

It follows a young flight attendant who wakes up in a Dubai hotel room with a dead body next to her.

With no idea what happened, she desperately joins her crew members on her next scheduled flight.

But she is met by FBI agents who are curious to find out what she got up to while in Dubai.

The Flight Attendant‘s cast includes Zosia Mamet (Girls), Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Rosie Perez (Rise), T.R. Knight (Grey’s Anatomy), Colin Woodell (The Originals), Michelle Gomez (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf), Griffin Matthews (Dear White People,) and Nolan Gerard Funk (Awkward).

Yep, it's an expansive cast, filled with big names from some of the most popular series around, but will it translate into a good show?

We hope so!

The plot sounds intriguing, and coupled with the behind the scenes talent, it should be one of the biggest shows of the year.

In a year with little new shows due to COVID-19, The Flight Attendant should be welcomed with open arms from fans of dark series.

