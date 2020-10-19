The Walking Dead: Maggie Reacts to Negan's Freedom in New Video

Ever since Lauren Cohan announced she was returning to The Walking Dead, fans have wondered how she would react to Negan not being a prisoner.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Maggie attempted to kill Negan because he killed Glenn and several other people.

In a pivotal moment, Maggie decided to allow Negan to live with his actions for the rest of his days, conceding that killing him would be the easy way out.

Maggie then left everyone behind and went on a mission to help emerging communities flourish.

Cohan's first episode back was The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 16, but she did not get to spend any time with Negan.

In a new video released by the show's social media channels, the cast of The Walking Dead take part in a socially distanced table read for an episode titled "Home Sweet Home."

The behind the scenes video shows the cast going through the dialogue of the episode, with Maggie realizing that Negan is no longer a prisoner.

The reformed villain greets Maggie, who responds with "You're out."

His initial response is to claim he did not break out.

"I didn't escape, if that's what you're thinking," Negan responds.

"There's one other thing you show know," says Melissa McBride as Carol.

"Negan was with The Whisperers that night. I wanted you to hear it from me because..."

"It was you? You let him out?" Maggie questions.

"We were going to lose everything. Negan's the reason we didn't," Carol responds.

But Daryl has a stern warning for Negan.

"But nothing's decided with Negan," clearly alluding to the fact that he could be locked back up.

"You can come home," Daryl tells Maggie.

"The truth is I left home because I really didn't want Negan taking up any more space in my head and I realized I wasn't ready to bring Hershel back to that," says Maggie, defending her decision to leave.

"The next morning we found Elijah and a whole community that needed us as much as we needed them, and I felt like it was meant to be."

When Daryl tries to defend Carol, Maggie makes it clear she is not mad, saying that it is "what she felt she needed to do."

"God only knows what I'd have done if I was there, but I wasn't."

The Walking Dead is currently in production on the final six episodes of Season 10. Watch the full video below.

