TV Ratings: The Voice Hits Premiere Low But Beats Dancing With the Stars

The Voice returned later than usual to NBC, and it did so with its lowest-rated premiere to date.

The 19th season premiere delivered 8 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating -- off almost 30% vs. last fall's premiere.

As you will probably recall, the 18th cycle pivoted to at-home live performances because of production shutdowns due to COVID-19.

Despite the big erosion, the series still managed to win the night.

The Weakest Link benefited from the increased lead-in, rising 33% in the demo to 4.3 million viewers and a 0.8 rating in the demo.

Over on ABC, Dancing With the Stars had 6.1 million viewers and a 1.0 rating, which is on par with its season average.

Emergency Call inched up a tenth to 3 million viewers and 0.5 rating.

Both ABC series are likely to be adjusted downwards when the finals are released later today due to NFL preemption.

Over on CBS, Big Brother was steady as a rock with 3.7 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

The series may be in terrible shape, but it is still holding strong in the ratings.

One Day at a Time Season 4 continued its broadcast run with 1.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The series started its life as a Netflix original, before being saved from cancellation by Pop TV.

It deserves more episodes!

Over on FOX, LA's Finest surged 40% to 2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating just days after Spectrum canceled it.

Filthy Rich was also up a tick to 2.2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

What did you watch on the night?

