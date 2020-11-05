Arrow Season 9? Stephen Amell Seriously Considered Reprising Oliver Queen Role

When Arrow Season 8 wrapped earlier this year, Stephen Amell was done with Oliver Queen and ready to move on to the next stage of his career.

Now, less than ten months later, the TV industry is in a different place, with the COVID-19 changing the way they are produced.

With rigorous safety measures introduced, TV shows are have only recently returned to production, but with the Arrowverse series largely filmed in Canada, there are two-week quarantine measures in place for actors making their way from the U.S. to shoot their respective series.

The CW was forced to postpone much of its scripted series to 2021 as a result of the shutdown and the subsequent rise in safety protocols.

The former Green Arrow opened up on an episode of Michael Rosenbaum's excellent podcast, Inside of You, about contemplating a return to the role that propelled him to stardom.

"I called Greg up and said just that," Amell said.

"I said, 'Look, I hope this doesn't happen, but if everything goes to sh*t and you guys can't get actors up here because of issues about mostly American actors crossing into Canada, and if things can't be figured out, here's the deal man."

"I'm here and if I have to stay here, I want to work. If I'm going to work, let’s just figure out a way to bring Oliver back from the dead.'"

Amell stressed that he was very serious about bringing the show back in some capacity.

"I go, 'Yeah, of course, I'm f**king serious. Again, I hope it doesn't happen. But, can we at least put it on the radar,'" Amell said.

you know bringing the series back with Amell as the lead would be difficult, but stranger things have happened.

Then again, Amell is also set to headline upcoming Starz wrestling drama, Heels, which is in production on its first season.

What are your thoughts on a potential ninth season? Are you surprised Amell is open to returning?

