Castle Rock Canceled After Two Seasons at Hulu!

Castle Rock will not be telling any more stories at Hulu.

The Disney-owned streaming service has canceled the anthology series after two seasons.

The writing was on the wall given that Castle Rock Season 2 arrived in October 2019, with the series in limbo until the unfortunate announcement.

Castle Rock Season 1 arrived in July 2018 and snagged a speedy pickup for Season 2.

The series combined the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.

When the series debuted, André Holland led the cast as Henry Deaver, a death-row attorney who returned home to Castle Rock after a mysterious man (played by Bill Skarsgård) turned up at Shawshank State Prison.

Castle Rock Season 2, however, starred Lizzy Caplan as a younger version of Misery's Annie Wilkes.

On the run after committing a murder, Annie wound up in Castle Rock with her daughter Joy, and they found themselves in a string of wild scenarios.

The first season garnered an approval rating of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes, while the second scared up 89%.

The series joins High Fidelity on the cancellation scrapheap at Hulu, with the current returning series set as The Handmaid's Tale, Ramy, The Orville, Love, Victor, PEN15, Dollface, and The Great.

Maxxx, Woke, and Helstrom recently launched, and their fates have yet to be announced, but decisions could be delayed considerably due to the pandemic.

The good news is that no plots were left up in the air of Castle Rock due to its American Horror Story-like setup.

The bad news is that the show was really good.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.