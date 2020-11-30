Colt Johnson and Vanessa Guerra: 90 Day Fiance Stars Engaged!

It looks like Colt Johnson just solidified his return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Johnson, one of the most controversial stars to appear on the TLC hit, is engaged.

90 Day Fiance blogger John Yates revealed the wild news in his Instagram story last week.

And if you thought Colt had moved on to another Brazilian woman, then we have some news:

His latest love interest is Vanessa Guerra, the woman he befriended during his tumultutous relationship with Larissa Lima.

“Looks like Colt wasted no time proposing to Vanessa – her divorce from True was finalized yesterday,” Yates captioned the post, which also confirmed that camera crews were in attendance for the big event.

Yates also broke the news that the news broke a day after Guerra's divorce from True Lauman was finalized.

If you watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After online, you know Johnson was most recently in a relationship with Jess Caroline.

But their relationship hit a snag when Colt moved Vanessa into his home, and told Jess that everything between him and Guerra was strictly platonic.

In the recent three-part Tell All, Jess confirmed that she had moved on and was married to someone else after dumping Colt while the cameras were rolling.

Colt's search for love kicked off during 90 Day Fiance Season 6 when he got engaged and married to Larissa Lima.

Their relationship imploded pretty quickly, and they are now divorced, but Lima typically likes to comment on anything to do with her ex, and she seemingly responded to the engagement news.

“Congratulations to my ex [clapper board emoji] [folded hands emoji],” she wrote in a repost of a photo snapped of Colt and Vanessa’s proposal.

She added stickers of a diamond engagement ring and two champagne flutes clinking.

Given that the cameras were in the shot of the engagement, there's a good chance Colt and Vanessa will be appearing in an upcoming season of the franchise.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.