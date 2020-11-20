Stranger Things: A Nightmare on Elm Street's Robert Englund Joins Season 4 Cast!

Stranger Things is adding a legendary cast member for its fourth season.

Robert Englund, the actor who brought Freddy Krueger to life, is joining the cast of the 1980s-set Netflix series.

Englund is on board as Victor Creel, a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital.

Yep, this is for sure going to be the perfect role for Englund, who scared fans for years on the A Nightmare on Elm Street movie series.

The series has also cast the following roles:

- Eduardo Franco aka Argyle: a fun-loving stoner, pizza delivery boy, & Jonathan's new best friend.

- Jamie Campbell Bower aka Peter Ballard: a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital.

- Sherman Augustus aka Lt. Colonel Sullivan: a no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins.

- Mason Dye aka Jason Carver: a handsome, rich athlete dating the most popular girl in school.

- Tom Wlaschiha aka Dmitri: a smart and charming Russian prison guard.

- Nikola Djuricko aka Yuri: an unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

- Joseph Quinn aka Eddie Munson: the head of the Hawkins High official D&D Club, The Hellfire Club.

All eight join the already expansive cast that includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, and Sadie Sink.

Harbour's return was in question after Stranger Things Season 3 seemingly wrapped with his death, but a video confirming production was underway ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic also revealed that Hopper is very much alive, but imprisoned.

A firm premiere date has not been set by Netflix, but given that production was halted for months due to the pandemic, we're probably looking at the second half of 2021 at the earliest.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.