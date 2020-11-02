The Blacklist: Liz Sets Out to Destroy Red in Deadly Season 8 Trailer!

Liz is ready to take down Raymond Reddington, and unlike previous times, she will not be backing down until her mission is complete.

NBC has dropped the first official trailer for The Blacklist Season 8, and it looks like we're in for a wild ride.

Liz sided with her mother, Katarina Rostova, on The Blacklist Season 7, so it was only a matter of time before she put a daring plan in play.

Katarina, for her part, is manipulating Liz by saying that Red has killed everyone she ever got close to.

“Reddington killed your father and was responsible for the death of the man you loved,” Katarina tells Liz, while Red admits, “I’ve met my share of killers. But not one like Elizabeth.”

"With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (James Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone)," reads NBC's synopsis of The Blacklist Season 8.

"Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is," the logline continues.

"The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create."

There really is no way that Red and Liz will get out of this unscathed, and even if they return to the same side, there will be lasting consequences for them.

What could potentially happen is that Red's ill health could put him in a worrying state, prompting Liz to change focus, but that would mean turning against her mother.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

The Blacklist returns to NBC Friday, Nov. 13 at 8/7c.

