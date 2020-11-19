TV Ratings: Chicago Dramas Go Out Strong, SWAT Drops

It was a down night for most shows amid increased competition. 

All of the networks aired original content on the night. 

Over on NBC, the network said goodbye to Chicago Med (7.6 million viewers/1.0 rating in the demo), Fire (7.6 million/0.9 rating), and PD (6.2 million viewers/0.8 rating) for six weeks. 

The three dramas returned last week in solid fashion, and despite some erosion, they remain solid options for NBC. 

The Masked Singer (6.2 million/1.6 rating) on FOX led the night in the demo, while I Can See Your Voice (3.7 million/1.0 rating) inched up a tenth to lead the 9/8c slot. 

Over on ABC, The Goldbergs (3.6 million/0.6 rating), The Conners (3.6 million/0.6 rating), and Black-ish (2.3 million/0.4 rating) were all down considerably vs. their last originals. 

American Housewife (2.9 million/0.6 rating), however, was steady. 

For Life Season 2 launched with 1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- down from last year's premiere (3.1 million viewers/0.7 rating), it's season finale (2.8 million viewers/0.5 rating), and its season average (2.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating). 

This is not a great start, but given the collapse of everything else on ABC's Tuesday night schedule, it should be enough to keep it around. 

Over on CBS, SWAT slipped even further from last week's series lows, hitting just 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo. 

Yep, there's a good chance this will be the end of the line for the Shemar Moore-fronted drama. 

Earlier in the night for CBS, The Amazing Race did 3.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating. 

Devils (0.3 million viewers/0.1 rating) and Coroner (0.5 million/0.1 rating) were both down in total viewers, but steady in the demo. 

