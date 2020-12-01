Doctor Who Stunner: Who's Out?

Doctor Who is losing two companions following the holiday-themed special.

Radio Times is reporting that Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole are bowing out of the series as Graham and Ryan.

The upcoming "Revolution of the Daleks" Christmas special will mark their final episode with the series.

“It is very, very dramatic,” Walsh said of his departure.

“It is very sad. It is quite sad and… ‘poignant’ is the word. You can expect a lot of poignancy from the episode," he added.

“[It was] emotional!” added Cole. “I was looking forward to having a rest though!”

Jodie Whittaker will remain as the Time Lord during the 13th season of the cult hit, alongside Mandip Gill's Yaz.

Further casting is expected to be announced closer to the debut of the new season.

“I hope that it feels like a good send-off for those two characters, whatever happens to them,” series showrunner Chris Chibnall explained to the outlet.

“I can tell you that it’s very emotional.”

“We’ve all been in tears watching it. It’s a really important part of the mix of the special where you get lots of thrills, lots of spills, lots of humour, lots of Daleks, and lots of emotion."

“So, yeah, without spoiling anything, it’s hard, but we don’t shy away from what it means for this family to have its final moments together. It was emotional off-screen. It’s emotional on-screen.”

Both actors have spoken fondly about their time on the series.

“I have absolutely loved it, loved it,” Walsh said.

“Wales has become like a second home to me and being included in something so iconic and groundbreaking with the advent of having a female Doctor, that whole thing where Chibnall sold that to me, it didn’t disappoint and I loved working with those guys."

The series is bringing back John Barrowman as Captain Jack for the January 1st special.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.