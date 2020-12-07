The Crown: Netflix Will Not Add Disclaimer Calling Series Fiction

Netflix has no plans to add a disclaimer to The Crown.

In recent weeks the series has courted controversy for its depiction of the royal family.

U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden previously claimed that a label should be added to say that the series is a dramatized work of fiction.

"We have always presented The Crown as a drama – and we have every confidence our members understand it’s a work of fiction that’s broadly based on historical events," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to Variety.

"As a result, we have no plans — and see no need — to add a disclaimer."

Dowden said that he would be sending a letter to Netflix last week.

"It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that," Dowden said.

"Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for a fact."

He wasn't the only person calling for Netflix to deem the show a work of fiction:

Charles Spencer, Diana's brother told ITV that a "health warning" should be added to each and every episode.

"I think it would help The Crown an enormous amount if – at the beginning of each episode – it stated that: 'This isn't true, but it is based around some real events,'" Spencer said.

"Then, everyone would understand it's a drama for drama's sake. Obviously, Netflix wants to make a lot of money, and that's why people are in the business of making these things. I worry people do think that this is the gospel, and that's unfair."

Even The Crown actress, Helena Bonham Carter has said that the show should be recognized as a work of fiction.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.