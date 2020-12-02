Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 3

Did Cassie manage to evade Legarski?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3, Cassie's suspicions over the cop's lies continued to mount.

But Legarski learned the truth about her tracking him and took action.

Meanwhile, Grace managed to make headway on the girls' quest for freedom, but at what cost?

Elsewhere, Merilee tried to get her husband to open up before it was too late to save their marriage.

Finally, Helen confronted her son about his increasingly strange behavior.

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.