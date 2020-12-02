Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 3

at .

Did Cassie manage to evade Legarski?

On Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3, Cassie's suspicions over the cop's lies continued to mount.

Rick in the Wild - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3

But Legarski learned the truth about her tracking him and took action.

Meanwhile, Grace managed to make headway on the girls' quest for freedom, but at what cost?

Elsewhere, Merilee tried to get her husband to open up before it was too late to save their marriage.

Finally, Helen confronted her son about his increasingly strange behavior.

Watch Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch Big Sky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

These Relationships Changed Dramatically from Page to Small Screen
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Jerrie: You've got some sister.
Danielle: Tell me about it. I got the looks. She got everything else.

Ronald: What's gotten into you?
Helen: I have a nose for things. And I don't like the stink.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Pulling Up - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3
Rick in the Wild - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3
Visiting the Church - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3
Looking Out - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3
Jenny at Home - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3
On a Mission - Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3
  1. Big Sky
  2. Big Sky Season 1
  3. Big Sky Season 1 Episode 3
  4. Watch Big Sky Online: Season 1 Episode 3