Katherine McNamara Heartbroken Over Arrow Spinoff Cancellation

Fans of The CW's Arrow were dealt a huge blow just a few days ago when the network officially passed on the long-gestating Green Arrow and the Canaries spinoff.

Katherine McNamara, who was set to lead the cast as Mia Queen, the newest iteration of the Arrow superhero, has spoken out about the sad news on Twitter.

"Needless to say, I am heartbroken... would've loved to go on the journey with #MiaSmoak," the actress wrote on Twitter after the news dropped.

"Thanks to everyone for their love and support. #GreenArrowandtheCanaries #OlicityBaby #GreenArrow @TheCW," she concluded.

It was a short and sweet message, but it's unfortunate that fans will not be able to follow the Star City 2040 storyline with Mia, Laurel (Katie Cassidy), and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy).

McNamara first arrived as Mia Smoak on Arrow Season 7 and became a more prominent presence on Arrow Season 8 when more details were revealed about the character.

Arrow Season 8 Episode 9 -- the penultimate episode of the original series -- served as a backdoor pilot, and it set up the storylines well.

The special episode featured Laurel Lance (Cassidy) arriving in the year 2040 to recruit fellow Canary Dinah Drake (Harkavy), and new Green Arrow Mia Smoak (McNamara) to fight a new threat.

Secretly, however, Laurel was also trying to stop Mia from bringing the city to its knees, which was foretold.

The hour drew 890,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating, which was higher than every Arrow episode during its final season aside from a crossover episode.

The reaction to the episode was overwhelmingly positive, which certainly seemed to hint at a pickup, but with COVID-19 arriving on the scene shortly after the episode aired, it made things difficult to predict.

The CW is in a situation right now in which it has a lot of shows waiting in the wings for premiere dates because of how long shows were off the air thanks to the pandemic.

The Arrowverse, in particular, is losing two shows this season -- Black Lightning and Supergirl. Both will have pre-planned endings, meaning that fans will not be left in the lurch.

Meanwhile, a new spinoff is on the way, with Superman & Lois garnering a February premiere date, and it will be paired with The Flash on Tuesdays.

