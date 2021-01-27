Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman Thriller Tell Me Your Secrets Sets Amazon Premiere Date

If you're looking for a new drama headlined by two powerhouses, then Tell Me Your Secrets may be the show for you.

The series, which completed production on all of its episodes a year ago before being dropped by TNT, will finally see the light of day on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon announced late last year that it had picked up the series, and it has now landed a February 19 premiere date.

Tell Me Your Secrets is described as "an intense, morally complex thriller starring Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers), Hamish Linklater (Legion) and Enrique Murciano (The Blacklist)."

The series revolves around a trio of characters, each with a mysterious and troubling past: Emma (Rabe) is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer, John (Linklater) is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption, and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter.

As each of them is pushed to the edge, the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator.

Also starring is Murciano as Peter Guillory, a therapist with seemingly good intentions.

The expansive cast also includes Stella Baker (Candace) as Theresa, Elliot Fletcher (Shameless) as Jake, Xavier Samuel (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse) as Kit Parker, Chiara Aurelia (The Brave) as Rose, Ashley Madekwe (The Umbrella Academy) as Lisa Guillory, and Bryant Tardy (Logan) as Jay.

Marque Richardson (Dear White People) as Tom Johnston, Katherine Willis (Queen of The South) as Diana Lord, Richard Thomas (The Waltons) as Bodie Lord, Emryi Crutchfield (Fargo) as Jess Cairns, and Charles Esten (Outer Banks) as Saul Barlow will appear in recurring roles.

Tell Me Your Secrets is co-produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories and Turner’s Studio T.

In addition to serving as creator and writer, Harriet Warner (Dangerous Liaisons) is also an executive producer along with Papandrea (The Undoing,Big Little Lies) and Casey Haver (Queen America) for Made Up Stories, and John Polson (Elementary) who also directed the series.

Tell Me Your Secrets has had a long and winding road to the screen.

Initially called Deadlier Than the Male, it got a pilot order by TNT in July, 2017, to air as part as programming block titled TNT Mystery.

A series order was handed out in February 2018, suggesting that the pilot met or surpassed expectations at the network.

Later that year, it was retitled to Tell Me Your Secrets, but there was still no premiere date, raising concerns about when the show would actually premiere.

It was then reported in June 2020 that TNT would no longer be airing it as the cabler had changed focus and was switching up the type of shows it aired.

Naturally, there were questions about the quality of the project, especially considering the pandemic and that networks were crying out for fresh original content that had not aired anywhere else.

Fortunately, Amazon swooped in to save the day several months later, and if the first trailer is anything to go by, then we're in for a big treat.

Given that the series hails from the Executive Producer of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, it makes sense that this series is dark.

Make no mistake, the trailer manages to balance the tone well, and it actually looks very similar to Amy Adams' Sharp Objects. That show was dark, but the storytelling and the acting were both phenomenal.

Could Amazon be on to a winner here? It sure looks that way, but we'll reserve judgement until the series actually debuts.

TV Fanatic will have the opportunity to chat with the cast and the creative forces behind the series ahead of its debut, so if you have any questions about the show, then hit the comments.

But first, you're going to want to watch the trailer to see what we mean, right?

It's below for your viewing pleasure.

That was heavy, right?

But do you like the look of the series, or would you prefer something brighter?

Amazon Prime will stream the series in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States on February 19.

It's unclear whether the streamer has the rights in other territories and will launch at a later date, or if it will land somewhere else.

