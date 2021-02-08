Billy Brown Dead; Alaskan Bush People Star Was 68

Sad news out of the world of reality TV.

Billy Brown, the star of Discovery Channel's Alaskan Bush People, has died.

He was 68.

Brown's son, Bear Brown, broke the sad news on Instagram, revealing that his father passed away on Sunday after suffering from a seizure.

"We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," Bear wrote on his Instagram account alongside a photo of his parents, Billy and Ami Brown.

"He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed." "He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well," continued Bear.

"We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time. God Bless Everyone!"

Rain Brown, Billy's youngest daughter, took to social media with her own statement.

"I lost a true friend. Not forever," she wrote. "But only in this world."

"Please hold my family in your thoughts and prayers," Rain asked of her followers, but stressed, "especially my mother."

"Please."

"Hold your family tight," she concluded.

"We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown's sudden passing," Discovery said in a statement.

"He has been part of the Discovery family for years — a trailblazer, a lovely man and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss."

The cabler has worked with Brown since 2014 and has appeared on 12 seasons of Alaskan Bush People for the outlet.

It's unclear at this stage whether a 13th season will come to pass or if the 12th season will be its last.

It last aired in October 2020.

Brown's wife, Ami, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, which led to the family moving to North Cascade Mountains in Washington. She was declared cancer-free in 2018.

"I had some pain in my back," Ami told PEOPLE at the time.

"Walking from the house to the garden, I would get winded. There were days I was just bedridden, but I just thought it was my arthritis."

"We were filming the show and at times it was all I could do to just stand there — I was in so much pain. When we were shooting promo shots I told them, 'There's something wrong.'"

"In December [2016] I went to the dentist to get impressions made for new teeth and when they did a scan they noticed a little capsule. That's how this all started."

Billy was subsequently hospitalized in 2018 with an undisclosed illness, which was later revealed to be an upper respiratory infection.

But the late star had suffered from seizures, which was well-documented on the reality series.

May he rest in peace.

