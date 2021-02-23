Step Up: The Flash's Keiynan Lonsdale Set as Series Regular

The reimagined Step Up series is starting to take shape at Starz.

The premium cabler announced today that Rebbi Rosie, whose credits include dancing with the likes of Beyonce, Pharrell, J. Lo and Nicki Minaj, has joined the cast of the series along with new series regular cast members Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash, Love, Simon), and Power alum Enrique Murciano (Bloodline, Black Hawk Down).

Additionally, returning favorite Terayle Hill (Cobra Kai, Judas and the Black Messiah) has been upped to series regular.

Step Up is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.

Beginning March 5, the first two seasons of the hit series will be available on STARZ across all platforms and airing on Starz Fridays at 8PM ET/PT.

Inspired by the Step Up Lionsgate film franchise that grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office, the series centers on Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) as the legendary founder of Atlanta’s famed High Water Performing Art School.

Collette is the Queen of High Water, and Sage Odom’s partner in art, business, and love. Collette built and nurtured Sage’s visionary academy from the ground up.

Grinding her way to the top with grit and resourcefulness, Collette earned a new role, manager of Sage Odom and his tour, all this while hiding a dark secret.

As this secret comes crashing down on Sage, High Water, and the tour, Collette is tempted by an opportunity to step out of her role as the woman behind the man, to become the powerful woman in front of the man.

Rebbi Rosie plays “Angel,” who has descended into the world of High Water with an air of mystery and a backpack full of cash. She’s running from the place she calls home, the seedy underworld of London’s organized crime families.

Now, Angel has come to the one place in the world where she can make her dreams a reality, High Water. Battle ready and street wise, Angel is ready to take on High Water and prove that she belongs amongst the best dancers in the world, all while breaking the hearts of these American guys and gals hopelessly entranced by her mix of raw swagger and British charm.

Keiynan Lonsdale plays “Tal,” in a re-cast role originally played by Petrice Jones. Once an outcast from Ohio, taken from his mother and dropped in the tough streets of Atlanta.

Tal faced persecution for his eccentricities, his sexuality, and his refusal to submit to the expectations of others.

Dancing his way into High Water, literally, beaten and bloodied, Tal became the pride of Sage Odom’s elite dance crew. Now, the lead dancer for Sage’s massive tour, Tal must continue to be the most crucial piece in a support system that carries his friends, his family, and a billion-dollar tour.

He is lean, graceful, and courageous, just like his nickname: the greyhound.

Enrique Murciano plays “Cruz,” a man hoping to carve his face into the Mount Rushmore of high profile, celebrity lawyers and who will do whatever it takes to claw his way to the primetime status of Cochran, Dershowitz, and Geragos, finally joining the pantheon of litigation gods

The case that will get him there, Sage Odom’s murder accusation. As Cruz fights through the intrigue and conspiracy to save Sage’s life and career, he can’t help but think to the future, imagining himself sauntering down a red carpet like an urban cowboy in his sharply tailored Dries Van Noten.

Finally, Terayle Hill returns as a series regular, reprising the role of “Marquise” from the first two seasons. He joins previously announced series regular cast Christina Milian (Collette), Ne-Yo (Sage Odom), Faizon Love (Uncle Al), Jade Chynoweth (Odalie), Carlito Olivero (Davis), Terrence Green (Rigo), Eric Graise (King), Tricia Helfer (Erin), and Kendra Oyesanya (Poppy).

Step Up kicked off as a Youtube Premium scripted series, but was canceled after two seasons.

Starz stepped in to save it last year, announcing a third season that was set to bring back the late Naya Rivera in the role of Colette.

Unfortunately, Rivera passed away last summer, and Milian was drafted in as her replacement.

Filming is underway in Atlanta.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.