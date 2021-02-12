WandaVision Season 1 Episode 6 Review: All-New Halloween Spooktacular!

It wouldn't be Halloween if there weren't a few scares here and there, especially in a town full of unwilling people under someone's control.

While we didn't get a lot of new information on WandaVision Season 1 Episode 6, suspicions definitely deepened and made us question everything we thought we knew.

It feels as if we are on the precipice of the mystery of Westview unfolding, which, of course, makes us yearn for more WandaVision episodes.

Coming off of the game-changing events of WandaVision Season 1 Episode 5, it seemed as though Pietro's arrival and Vision's growing concerns had been brushed to the side.

But nothing is ever as it seems on this MCU show.

Billy: Whoa, Mom. Are you old Red Riding Hood?

Wanda: I'm a Sokovian fortune teller. Permalink: I'm a Sokovian fortune teller.

Permalink: I'm a Sokovian fortune teller.

It's quite natural for television shows, especially sitcoms, not to question or try to make sense of weird happenings. And that is why we welcomed the jump from a crazy cliffhanger to a seemingly ordinary Halloween episode.

There were underlying tones of distrust between Wanda and Vision and Wanda and Pietro, but for the most part, it looked as if the Maximoffs were in for a typical Halloween.

That was until Vision discovered residents frozen in time.

It seemed as though the closer Vision got to the perimeter of Westview -- or Ellis Avenue -- the less movement there was.

Now, this might be because Wanda's powers can't handle controlling everyone, but that is unlikely after the impressive show she put on near the end of the half-hour.

The only other explanation I can think of is that there is another being controlling the town who does not have any empathy for the civilians.

Or there is another explanation that is beyond my detective skills.

Whatever the case may be, seeing the resident's fear and suffering was enough to convince Vision to try to cross the Hex and into the S.W.O.R.D. base.

Now that Vision has been made aware of his death and status as an Avenger, thanks to Agnes, he is more determined than ever to know the whole truth, no matter what it takes.

He had to have known that nothing good would come out of trying to leave Westview since Wanda did warn him, but Vision has become quite desperate.

It was painful to watch Vision get ripped apart at the seams with no one but Darcy trying to help him. And since this is now the third time we have witnessed him dying, I am politely asking Marvel to stop.

Agnes: You're one of the Avengers. You're Vision. Are you here to help us?

Vision: I am Vision. I do want to help. But what's an Avenger?

Agnes: What? Why don't you know? Am I dead?

Vision: No, no. Why would you think that?

Agnes: Because you are.

Vision: Cause I'm what?

Agnes: Dead. Permalink: Am I dead?

Permalink: Am I dead?

Hayward did not seem to care that Vision was dying right in front of him, which is just another strike against him. He acted like a self-righteous jerk the entire episode, and if he doesn't have something to do with the creation of Westview, I will be shocked.

But, really, there was only one person who could save Vision in time, and that is Wanda.

I'm going to be honest; I have no idea what is going on. And that's just the way I like it.

It's fun to speculate about what's happening on WandaVision or what's going to happen next. The mystery and confusion also make waiting for the next episode excruciating, but that's the price we pay for getting invested in Marvel shows.

And just when you think you might have an inkling of what the truth is behind the town of Westview, the show makes you rethink everything.

Pietro: Hey, I'm not some stranger and I'm not your husband. You can talk to me.

Wanda: I don't know how I did it. I...I only remember feeling completely alone. Empty. I just...Endless nothingness. Permalink: I don't know how I did it. I...I only remember feeling completely alone. Empty. I...

Permalink: I don't know how I did it. I...I only remember feeling completely alone. Empty. I...

Wanda clearly has some control over what happens there, but the fact that she cannot account for some of the mysteries in Westview, including the appearance of her dead brother from another universe, leads us to believe that she is not all to blame.

But once you start thinking she's innocent, she blasts her brother into a stack of hay and expands the town's perimeter, trapping even more people inside. Yes, she did so to save her husband, but it also showed off her unbelievably strong powers.

There is a lot of debate over Wanda's powers and where she ranks among the other Avengers, but after the end scene on "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!," if she isn't at or anywhere near the top of your list, you are flat out wrong.

Wanda does have the ability to control the entire town. The question is whether or not she is controlling it all by herself.

Pietro seems to think so, but how does he have inside knowledge on Westview? Does it have to do with whoever or whatever put him there? And why did Wanda see his dead form when Aaron Taylor-Johnson's version of Quicksilver died?

There are so many unanswered questions, but since we are nearing the end of WandaVision Season 1, there are bound to be revelations soon.

Monica continued to be a badass character outside of the sitcom world as she challenged Hayward and defended Wanda.

She knows exactly what Wanda is going through. She has felt her pain, and the fact that Hayward is questioning her judgment is absurd.

If Wanda is the problem, she has to be our solution. Monica Permalink: If Wanda is the problem, she has to be our solution.

Permalink: If Wanda is the problem, she has to be our solution.

Monica's defiance of Hayward and the rest of the S.W.O.R.D. Agents, with the support of Jimmy and Darcy, felt akin to Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and I am so here for it.

The three of them went rogue and are really the only hope for proving Wanda's innocence.

Monica, Jimmy, and Darcy are an unlikely trio, but they have insane chemistry, and it's a travesty that they will most likely be split up on WandaVision Season 1 Episode 7.

Other than the underlying mishappenings in the town and outside it, it was an absolute blast to see WandaVision take on a holiday episode.

From watching Pietro undertake the stereotypical uncle-from-out-of-town character to the Halloween costumes that are a comic book fan's dream, this is definitely a Halloween for the books.

Pietro: I can't believe you're making them return all the candy.

Wanda: I can't believe what a bad influence you are.

Pietro: Who beefed in your borscht? I'm just trying to do my part, okay? Come to town unexpectedly, create tension with the brother-in-law, stir up trouble with the rugrats, and ultimately give you grief. I mean, that's what you wanted, isn't it? Permalink: Who beefed in your borscht? I'm just trying to do my part, okay? Come to town unexpectedly,...

Permalink: Who beefed in your borscht? I'm just trying to do my part, okay? Come to town unexpectedly,...

WandaVision continues to perfectly blend their tribute to iconic sitcoms, like Malcolm in the Middle, with the jaw-dropping, exhilarating qualities of an MCU film.

Who would have thought that turning a Marvel film into a sitcom would work so well?

What did you think, WandaVision Fanatics?

Is Wanda innocent? Were Pietro's devil references allusions to Mephisto?

How cool was it to see Tommy and Billy use their powers? Is Darcy okay? What do you think the commercial for Yo-Magic means?

Let me know in the comments!

WandaVision airs Fridays on Disney+.

Sarah Little is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.