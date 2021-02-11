Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 6 Episode 6

at .

Did Dr. Choi find the best resolution for a patient?

On Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 6, a patient was admitted to the hospital with chronic pain.

A New Path - Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 6

Meanwhile, Dr. Halstead considered a bold new path after learning that his clinical trial was a huge success.

Elsewhere, Dr. Charles and Anna bonded over a scary situation at the hospital, but what did they learn about the inner workings of the establishment?

Watch Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 6 Online

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 6 Quotes

Well, I'm amazed Dr. Choi is actually right. It's a classic case of trigeminal neuralgia.

Abrams

[Charles shows Nat Anna's pregnancy pamphlet]
Nat: Dan, I'm so sorry you had to find out this way.
Charles: HIPAA I get. But couldn't you have at least found a way to give me a little heads-up?

Chicago Med Season 6 Episode 6

