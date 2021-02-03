Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 4

at .

Did the Chastain staff make the right call?

On The Resident Season 4 Episode 4, everyone united when a mother-daughter pair arrived in the hospital with similar symptoms.

Work Family - The Resident Season 4 Episode 4

Meanwhile, Conrad and Nic had to think of a way to tell their friends about the pregnancy without drawing too much attention.

Elsewhere, Cain's career was in tatters following his controversial decision.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 4 Quotes

If I want to stay, I have to find a way to renew my current visa or marry an American citizen.

Mina

Mina: I do not hate this part of being in a relationship. 
AJ: Oh, such high praise. Tell me, what can I do to make sure you stay this effusive?
Mina: There is one thing, uh, you can marry me.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 4

The Resident Season 4 Episode 4 Photos

Himaya Pravesh - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 4
Godparents? - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 4
Work Family - The Resident Season 4 Episode 4
Celebrate the Good Times - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 4
Friends and Comfort - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 4
Future Mom - Tall - The Resident Season 4 Episode 4
