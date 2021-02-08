The Resident Round Table: Is This the End of Chastain Memorial?

Is Chastain no more?

During the final moments of The Resident Season 4 Episode 4, Yorn informed Bell that Red Rock had officially sold Chastain. Among other big events from the hour, CoNic shared their baby news, Mina bared her heart to AJ, and Devon and his mother continued to grieve.

Yorn sold Chastain! What's your reaction and your predictions?

Rachel: I didn't see it coming. I thought that this season was going to be about convincing the company not to sell the hospital. That was the whole point in Bell making that promotional video on The Resident Season 4 Episode 3.

I'm shocked that this is already a done deal. Maybe Conrad's dad can step in and save the day? I'm not sure. The show really threw me for a loop, so I'm excited to see how this all plays out.

Carissa: I have no predictions on this one. I predicted it this far, so can't the writers take the ball from here? LOL

Meaghan: Like Rachel, I thought they would drag it out much longer, so I'm not exactly sure where they are going from here at this point. I mean, I guess just because it sold doesn't mean it is shutting down. I don't think a corporation would buy the hospital just to close the doors on it immediately.

I feel like the new ownership may be willing to play ball, at least more so than Red Rock was, and that we will see Bell get to pitch Kit's idea of bringing on his step-son. It was a brilliant idea, and I'm not sure how the money-hungry Red Rock hadn't thought of it. Have they never watched Grey's Anatomy before?

What are your thoughts on Devon's grief journey? Did you appreciate how the case with Trinity tied into it?

Rachel: It's hard. I found myself angry with Devon throughout most of the episode because of how he treated Conrad, Nic, and his mother.

I had to keep reminding myself that he's grieving, and I appreciated that The Resident displayed how messy that process can be. The show always does a great job of intertwining cases with the characters' personal lives, and this episode was no different.

Devon: The system failed him, and it failed us. Listen, that isn't your fault!

Himaya: It's not yours either. His death was out of our control.

Carissa: Everyone processes grief differently. With this story, I loved that nobody judged Devon for his actions and reactions because they knew what drove them.

Many things factored into Devon's anger while grieving. He survived the pandemic. He saved many lives. Despite his skills and abilities and the pandemic progressing out of the more terrifying stages, he still lost his dad.

He'll never fully get over it. Similarly, when you experience something like that, you'll find similarities where you never saw them before. I think, similarly to Nic, when she lost her sister, Devon will have a changed outlook on life and death.

Meaghan: I am extremely appreciative of how shows are handling the grieving process right now on television, so I was more than willing to overlook his problematic attitude.

For so long, shows would dedicate a single episode to a character's grief, and then they would be miraculously past it. That is not the case 99.9% of the time, and we see that reflected in shows.

I do wish, though, that he would have cut his mom a little more of a break. She is going through it just as hard, if not harder than he is.

Do you think Mina and AJ are moving too fast, or are you enjoying the progression of their romantic relationship? How will Mina manage to stay in the country?

Rachel: I'm sure I'm in the minority, but I'm not digging Mina and AJ as a couple. I know I go back and forth all the time.

Mina and AJ had good buildup, which is what originally sucked me in, but whatever they're doing now is just flat. It's like Mina and AJ jumped from 0 to 100, all in the span of a couple of episodes. It's a shame because they did have great potential. Despite their conversation, I still think they might get married so she can become a citizen.

Carissa: It's moving too fast when you look at it linearly, but they've been doing this dance since AJ arrived at Chastain. It's a slow burn that had a rapid ignition period. Nothing is off the table with them, and that unpredictability is what makes them worth watching.

Mina: Nic asked me if I'm in love with you. I didn't know what to say then, but now I do. It's yes. I am in love with you.

AJ: So the end of today's rollercoaster ride is here, and what a beautiful ending it is.

Mina: Except I might still be deported.

Meaghan: It doesn't feel like they are moving too fast in my eyes. We have been anticipating this from the moment these two met, and the progression has felt natural.

I think if Mina wanted to get married because she loves him, I would be feeling much differently, but she only wanted to do it for her green card, so I was fine with it. Hell, I'm sure she would have asked him even if they weren't dating.

I think, possibly, the hospital's new ownership will play a part in her getting to remain in the country. She is an incredibly talented physician and an asset to the hospital. I can't imagine Chastain's new owners would be willing to let her go without a fight.

Was it too early for Nic to share her pregnancy news? Are you excited for a CoNic baby girl or still stressed out about what awaits her and Nic?

Rachel: Nic is going to go through it, that's certain. However, I'm pretty confident she and the baby are going to come out of it okay. I can't see the series taking a dark turn like that right now, especially when they time-jumped over COVID in an attempt to spread positivity.

Carissa: It's TV. One must always be afraid about a pregnancy. But this audience feels different, and while Grey's Anatomy fans might groan about a pregnancy gone wrong plot and get over it, we expect more here. So, I expect them to deliver.

Meaghan: The way Nic made it seem, you would have thought it was much too early, but then they found out the sex, which is past the point that people usually feel comfortable announcing the news.

I'm very excited, but there is still that nagging worry that The Resident could jump the shark and have the baby not make it through the trauma on the horizon. But as Carissa said, the writers know their audience and know that trope wouldn't fly.

Do you have any other thoughts about the hour you'd love to share?

Rachel: I enjoyed the storyline with Bell and his "fan." It was definitely the most entertaining plot to me. Plus, anytime Bell and Kit have a storyline together, I automatically love it. They deprived the Bell/Kit shipper in me too much last season.

Carissa: Did I miss it, or was Cain swept under the rug? How could he be so imperative to The Resident Season 4 Episode 3 and then be MIA for this one?

And while I'm wondering about people, did we ever learn what happened to Kit's son-in-law after they put him into a medically induced coma and a ventilator? Maybe I've been spending too much time triple-tasking.

Meaghan: I'm with Carissa. Where was Cain? I wanted to see the man suffer a little more this week, you know, have to rely on nurses for his care. You know that would be the ultimate fear for his ego.

What was your favorite scene or quote?

Rachel: When Nic and Conrad told their friends they were having a girl! I'm so excited to see Conrad as a dad.

Carissa: Like Rachel, I enjoyed Bell's case. Fiona's predicament is the kind of thing I've always imagined for me -- something so embarrassing you want to crawl into a hole.

But instead, you have to hold your head high and accept your actions because you were suffering from some horrible ailment. It's a nightmare! And, of course, the Bell and Kit side of it. Always a win.

Meaghan: I loved everything about Bell's case. It was compelling yet humorous. My favorite part may have been her telling Bell that he was DECADES too old for her and could be her grandpa. It was great to see him knocked down a peg after his head was inflated from the attention she was giving him.

