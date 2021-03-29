American Gods Canceled at Starz

Well, this is disappointing.

Starz has given American Gods the boot.

After a harrowing finale that saw Shadow Moon conned into willingly sacrificing himself for his father, we were hoping the novel would be successfully wrapped at the network.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Starz is considering a "potential event series or movie" to wrap the story.

Needless to say, they've come this far; they need to see it through.

"American Gods will not return for a fourth season. Everyone at Starz is grateful to the dedicated cast and crew, and our partners at Fremantle who brought author and executive producer Neil Gaiman’s ever-relevant story to life that speaks to the cultural climate of our country," Starz said in a statement to THR late Monday.

They further report that it was low ratings that put the nail in the coffin after a late start, thanks to the pandemic and creative issues.

In addition to that, though, there was a mass exodus of fans after the second season when Orlando Jones revealed he wouldn't be in American Gods Season 3.

Jones alleged that the new Season 3 showrunner, Charles "Chic" Eglee, fired him because he believed that the character Jones played, Mr. Nancy, was sending the "wrong message for Black America."

Although the rebuttal was that Jones wasn't on the roster because Mr. Nancy's story wasn't included in the part of the book being adapted for the season, the timing of the alleged firing couldn't have come at a worse time as America and the world were battling for Black voices to be heard.

American Gods was a long-gestating project that was originally slated for adaptation at HBO in 2011.

Bryan Fuller and Michael Green were the initial showrunners until clashing with Freemantle producers over budget issues.

With most scripts completed, Jesse Alexander, who worked with Fuller on Hannibal, took over the reins.

But he, too, was later fired after American Gods Season 2 due to friction between Starz and Freemantle as Neil Gaiman asserted more control over his intellectual property.

From my perspective, American Gods Season 3 was a success. The storytelling was timely, and the cast at the top of their game.

Giving Bilquis and Technical Boy greater roles worked very well, and I'm holding out hope that Freemantle and Starz can come to terms to give this epic story the epic ending it deserves.

Under the stewardship of CEO Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz is appealing to premium content for diverse women. That didn't work in American Gods' favor, skewing male and well below Starz's other 2020 shows in Black viewers.

And now that the Power franchise already has five shows on the roster, Starz doesn't need to hold onto shows produced elsewhere.

Their remaining shows include P-Valle, Hightown, Run the World, Blindspotting, Step Up, and Black Mafia Family.

What do you think? Are you bummed the story might not get a proper ending?

If you want to relive the series, you can watch American Gods online.

