Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Our Answer For Everything

The name of the game was "Confrontation" on Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 7, where Till, Audrey, Ruth, Layton, and Alex were all forced to face some hard truths.

But the big shocker was the fact Kevin is alive. Genius.

Till solving the mystery of who has been coordinating the Wilford cult was almost overshadowed by everything that happened.

And while I've had a sneaking suspicion about Pastor Logan's motivations for a while now, his willingness to offer up the breachmen deaths in the name of restoring Wilford's Order was still shocking.

Wilford's obsession with total loyalty is disconcerting when viewed clearly.

On Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 4, he reminds Audrey that he saved her when he made her slit her wrists. Near as I can tell, it's what made her his in his eyes. In the Night Car, he was desperate to find that scar again.

What's that adage about when you save something, it then belongs to you?

I think it's meant to convey responsibility for the life you saved, but he seems to have translated it differently in Wilford's case.

Here, he's blunt with Alex when she asks why she's being shut out of his plans.

He saved her from The Freeze, and yet, she still chose Melanie, given the chance. That's not the loyalty he expects.

Knowing you would do anything for him is the most wonderful feeling in the world. That loyalty... that loyalty, it's relief. It's a love very few people understand. Audrey

And when Audrey "fixes" Kevin, it's by programming him with the belief that by saving him, Wilford gave him life in a really perverse sense.

Pike reminds Layton of the debts between them as well.

Pike's cleanse was a topic of discussion in our recent Steven Ogg interview. Seeing the character work through his trauma from being called upon to kill Terence offers a new perspective on our favorite opportunist.

I checked the ledger. I did the figures. And I have proven that the scale is actually a little more in Pike's favor. I counted your debt. You are now marked. Pike Permalink: I checked the ledger. I did the figures. And I have proven that the scale is actually a...

It's no coincidence that Layton offers to take Pike's place in the de-arming punishment just after Ruth is reminded of Suzanne stepping up to take Winnie's place on Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2.

The icy cold reality is that Ruth had buried that memory so deep that she didn't even recognize Winnie when they met up.

It plays well that she's able to make the Wilford mob hesitate in their plan. Also, it sort of puts both Layton and Pike in her debt if we're keeping track of that sort of thing.

This man is your leader! You chose him! You want someone else in charge, then call for change. But don't strip him down and mutilate him just because you can. It's not right. Believe me, I know. I've done it. You'll never be the same again once you have. This is not the way. Not anymore. Ruth

It plays well that she's able to make the Wilford mob hesitate in their plan. Also, it sort of puts both Layton and Pike in her debt if we're keeping track of that sort of thing.

While we're touching on the Wilford mob that includes Janitor Anne, did anyone else find it strange that there wasn't a mention of Terence being dead?

You'd think she would've pointed out Pike as Terence's killer if that was a known thing.

There's a theme of broken people that recurs a few times.

Layton confesses to Zarah that he thinks he broke Pike.

Kevin believes that Wilford broke him.

Till sees the massacre of the breachmen as a sign that people are inherently broken, destroying each other when they've already destroyed the planet.

Till sees the massacre of the breachmen as a sign that people are inherently broken, destroying each other when they've already destroyed the planet.

I thought I'd be used to death by now. What's eight lives against the seven billion we lost in The Freeze? But it's different this way. This isn't the cold. This is us. People. Wasting each other to violence. We can't stop. It's our answer for everything. We get lost in it. I got lost in it. And now, all I want is for it to stop. I want just one night where I close my eyes and I'm not afraid of what's on the other side. One night where I don't feel so alone on Snowpiercer, one thousand and thirty-four cars long. Till

And now Wilford has given the order to have the Headwoods prep Icy Bob, arguably the most deliberately broken individual on the train.

It's fascinating (and horrifying) to see the lengths people go to serve Wilford.

I stayed because I feel a pull. Right here. After everything you've done to me, I don't understand it, but I'm still here. Audrey

Audrey's description of how his attention makes one feel goes a long way to explaining the thrall he casts on everyone.

I have to admit that I'm impressed with Till's detecting skills. She was able to take a general description of a beautiful, tall, First Class lady and narrow it down to Eugenia.

Mind you, with Lilah Folger gone, maybe that description is more specific than it sounds.

Oh, you're in so deep, Detective, you can't even see what's in front of you. You think you're so smart, but you're always two steps behind. This train needs change. A new shepherd. And that revolution is starting. Right now. Eugenia

Realizing Pastor Logan is the puppet-master uptrain wasn't as much a feat of deduction since Eugenia was pretty obvious with her words and fidgeting with her St. Christopher medallion.

Logan's calm acceptance of the sacrifices necessary to ensure Wilford's return to power was chilling. True fanaticism is always scarier than angry mobs.

We all crave stability. But Wilford brings Order. We just have to suffer for a moment to get to our salvation.

We all crave stability. But Wilford brings Order. We just have to suffer for a moment to get to our salvation.

Pastor Logan

The individual I felt worst for among all the conflicts presented was The Last Breachman, Boki Boscovic.

Not only is he suffering a whack-load of survivor's guilt now that all his comrades are dead, but he's also weaponized in his grief by Pastor Logan to trigger violent chaos when confronted with Tailies.

With Audrey over on Big Alice, there's really no one on Snowpiercer able to navigate the grief process.

This is what I do. I help people reconnect with what they've lost. Audrey

Logan's obviously been stoking the anti-Tail sentiment for some time, under his guise of spiritual guidance and counsel.

Is it any wonder that The Last Breachman ended up throwing The Last Australian clear across the mess car?

A couple of plot points were introduced almost too conveniently.

The one that concerns me most is Roche's family.

We've known about his wife and daughter since Snowpiercer Season 1, but why are they suddenly on-screen now, with only a few episodes left in Snowpiercer Season 2?

The other is the red lanterns.

It's just too timely that Katya and her red lantern vigil is mentioned for the first time here, and then the train lights up red in support of Wilford.

It's a heckuva visual, though; I'll give you that.

The corkscrew itself was awesome, but the red glow from all those windows really created a sinister feel to the train's progress.

As you watch Snowpiercer online, what do you think Wilford's Icy Bob plan is?

Will Layton withstand the Wilford cult forces even with Logan incapacitated and/or locked up?

Who will be driving the train when they pass Melanie at that point in the future we saw on Snowpiercer Season 2 Episode 6?

