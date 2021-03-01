Superstore Stars Say Goodbye as Filming Wraps

Cloud 9 is officially closed for business.

NBC's Superstore completed filming on its sixth -- and final -- season over the weekend, and two of the stars took to social media to pay tribute to the hit comedy series.

Ben Feldman, who plays Jonah Simms, shared a photo of him at the last table read held over zoom.

“Tomorrow is the last day I’ll play Jonah Simms,” he wrote.

“No hugs goodbye, no see you at the wrap party, no awkward drunk conversations at the bar. The past year has been a lonely time especially when you’re celebrating, mourning, commemorating, saying goodbye," he shared.

"I think we’re all probably done taking other people for granted. It’s almost as if other people are the only thing that actually matters."

"I like to think in the end, that’s what Superstore was about. I’m gonna miss these other people dearly. But I know I’ll see them again. In person," he continued.

"This is a picture of me in my trailer ‘at’ our final table read. When it was over, I clicked a button and everyone just disappeared.”

Lauren Ash paid tribute to the series and spoke about how much she would miss her costars as they all moved on to a new chapter in their lives.

“It’s the spontaneous dance breaks with America,” she wrote.

“It’s Ben catching himself saying something he knows people are going to jump on him for. It’s one of those times I get Mark [McKinney] to really laugh."

"It’s the sparkle in Nico [Santos]’ eye right when he’s about to break in a scene. It’s catching eyes with Kaliko [Kauahi] and communicating without a word."

"It’s Colton [Dunn] and I planning the best prank of all time. It’s Nichole [Sakura] always being an open ear for me when I’m going through it and offering such wisdom.

“It’s knowing that we can work together through the worst of a pandemic, in its epicenter, because we have that unspoken trust that only comes with being together for six years,” her statement continued.

“It’s creating something together that we are all proud of. A true collaboration. Where the funniest jokes win no matter who came up with them."

"And the stories we tell are rooted in reflecting the world we live in… I couldn’t be more grateful and I couldn’t be more heartbroken. Truly the end of an era.”

Unfortunately, it looks like America Ferrera did not return for the family.

"Thinking of my @NBCSuperstore fam today as they film their very last day of the series,” the actress said.

Ferrera exited the series earlier this season and there was word that she could return for the finale, but it looks like that won't be the case.

The series finale was announced by NBC in December as the network looks set to forge a path forward with new comedy series.

