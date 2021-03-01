Superstore Stars Say Goodbye as Filming Wraps

at .

Cloud 9 is officially closed for business.

NBC's Superstore completed filming on its sixth -- and final -- season over the weekend, and two of the stars took to social media to pay tribute to the hit comedy series.

Ben Feldman, who plays Jonah Simms, shared a photo of him at the last table read held over zoom.

Making it Work - Superstore Season 6 Episode 1

“Tomorrow is the last day I’ll play Jonah Simms,” he wrote.

“No hugs goodbye, no see you at the wrap party, no awkward drunk conversations at the bar. The past year has been a lonely time especially when you’re celebrating, mourning, commemorating, saying goodbye," he shared. 

"I think we’re all probably done taking other people for granted. It’s almost as if other people are the only thing that actually matters."

Jonah at the Café - Superstore Season 6 Episode 1

"I like to think in the end, that’s what Superstore was about. I’m gonna miss these other people dearly. But I know I’ll see them again. In person," he continued.

"This is a picture of me in my trailer ‘at’ our final table read. When it was over, I clicked a button and everyone just disappeared.”

Lauren Ash paid tribute to the series and spoke about how much she would miss her costars as they all moved on to a new chapter in their lives.

“It’s the spontaneous dance breaks with America,” she wrote.

Daily Briefing - Superstore Season 6 Episode 9

“It’s Ben catching himself saying something he knows people are going to jump on him for. It’s one of those times I get Mark [McKinney] to really laugh."

"It’s the sparkle in Nico [Santos]’ eye right when he’s about to break in a scene. It’s catching eyes with Kaliko [Kauahi] and communicating without a word."

"It’s Colton [Dunn] and I planning the best prank of all time. It’s Nichole [Sakura] always being an open ear for me when I’m going through it and offering such wisdom.

“It’s knowing that we can work together through the worst of a pandemic, in its epicenter, because we have that unspoken trust that only comes with being together for six years,” her statement continued.

Not Interested - Superstore Season 6 Episode 8

“It’s creating something together that we are all proud of. A true collaboration. Where the funniest jokes win no matter who came up with them."

"And the stories we tell are rooted in reflecting the world we live in… I couldn’t be more grateful and I couldn’t be more heartbroken. Truly the end of an era.”

Unfortunately, it looks like America Ferrera did not return for the family.

"Thinking of my @NBCSuperstore fam today as they film their very last day of the series,” the actress said.

Closing the Café - Superstore Season 6 Episode 1

Ferrera exited the series earlier this season and there was word that she could return for the finale, but it looks like that won't be the case.

The series finale was announced by NBC in December as the network looks set to forge a path forward with new comedy series.

What are your thoughts on the emotional goodbyes from the cast?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Superstore online right here via TV Fanatic.

13 TV Shows That Need To Crossover
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Superstore Quotes

It was nice of corporate to wait an entire week before they reminded us we're just as replaceable as Mateo.

Jonah

Jonah: I think he likes Taylor Swift.
Cheyenne: No, he's back to hating her again.

Superstore

Superstore Photos

Trying to Hide - Superstore
Making Up - Superstore Season 6 Episode 9
Glenn in Conversation - Superstore Season 6 Episode 9
Daily Briefing - Superstore Season 6 Episode 9
Let's Talk Conspiracy Theories - Superstore Season 6 Episode 9
Enjoying the Fight - Superstore Season 6 Episode 9

Superstore Videos

Superstore: Lauren Ash Discusses Dina's Birds & Teases "Giant" Cliffhanger
Superstore: Lauren Ash Discusses Dina's Birds & Teases "Giant" Cliffhanger
Superstore: America Ferrera Talks Amy and Jonah's Relationship & More!
Superstore: America Ferrera Talks Amy and Jonah's Relationship & More!
Superstore: Nichole Bloom Teases "Most Emotional" Finale Yet
Superstore: Nichole Bloom Teases "Most Emotional" Finale Yet
  1. Shows
  2. Superstore
  3. Superstore Stars Say Goodbye as Filming Wraps