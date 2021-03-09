The Queen Responds To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Oprah Interview: “The Issues Raised, Particularly That Of Race, Are Concerning”

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement on behalf of the Queen following the bombshell interview aired by CBS on Sunday.

The interview featured Oprah chatting with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry about what happened while they were members of the Royal Family.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement said.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The interview featured several bombshells, including the Royal Family allegedly refusing to provide Prince Harry and Markle's son, Archie, with security.

Markle did not know why this was the case, but she did say that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born... and what that would mean or look like.”

This stunned Oprah and the rest of the world when the interview aired, leading to Oprah narrowing down who allegedly said it.

Winfrey appeared on CBS This Morning on Monday and dished that Neither the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh was responsible for the comment.

“He did not share the identity with me, but he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather, that were a part of those conversations,” Winfrey said.

Among other revelations during the interview, Markle revealed that she was having suicidal thoughts amid negative media portrayal of her in the British press, but said that The Palace did not help her.

“Look, I was really ashamed to have to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered," Markle said.

"But I knew that if I didn’t say that I would do it... and I just didn’t ― I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

"And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Markle said she sought help from Human Resources, but she was told "there is nothing we can do to help you, because you’re not a paid member of the institution” and that potential help would not be offered “because it wouldn’t be good for The Institution.”

Harry said that he was worried about history repeating following the death of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

"What I was seeing was history repeating itself but definitely far more dangerous because then you add race in and you add social media in, when I'm talking about history repeating itself, I'm talking about my mother."

"When you can see something happening in the same kind of way, anybody would ask for help. Ask the system of which you are a part of, especially when you know there is a race issue there, that they could help and share some truth or call the dogs off, whatever you want to call it."

"So to receive no help at all and to be told continuously. 'This is how it is. This is just how it is.'"

The interview has been the topic of much debate around the world. It was well-watched in the U,S., drawing over 17 million viewers.

In the UK, it delivered over 11 million viewers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.