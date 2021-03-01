Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Ryan manage to save herself from the Kryptonite?

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 6, tensions mounted when she realized that someone tried to kill her.

But was it linked to the Kate Kane disappearance?

Meanwhile, Growing interest in reproducing the serum from the Desert Rose put Mary and Commander Kane in grave danger.

Who vowed to save them before it was too late?

Use the video above to watch Batwoman online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.