Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Ryan manage to save herself from the Kryptonite?

On Batwoman Season 2 Episode 6, tensions mounted when she realized that someone tried to kill her.

Vertical Ryan Collapses - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 6

But was it linked to the Kate Kane disappearance?

Meanwhile, Growing interest in reproducing the serum from the Desert Rose put Mary and Commander Kane in grave danger.

Who vowed to save them before it was too late?

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Angelique: We have been waiting for a doctor for two hours.
Doctor: Oh, well, actually, I'm not her attending.
Angelique: Oh, actually, have you heard of a little issue in your medical community called implicit bias?
Doctor: Sorry, we're coding down the hall.
Angelique: Let me educate you on something.
Ryan: Ang! Please, he's busy!
Angelique: It is the reason black women die of neglect at a disproportionately high rate in this country. We're not having that tonight. You need to get my girl some actual care before you need your own.

Nobody robs banks anymore? You gotta loot mom and pop shops?

Batwoman

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 6

