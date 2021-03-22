Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 8

What happened to Kate Kane?

The truth was finally revealed on Batwoman Season 2 Episode 8 as Alice learned a shocking secret when she arrived on the island.

Meanwhile, Batwoman's abilities were put to the test when it became clear there were more issues in the town of Gotham than she could have ever anticipated.

Elsewhere, Mary's secrets came to light when she was forced to make a call that put her loyalty to one villain on display.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.