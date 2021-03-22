Watch Batwoman Online: Season 2 Episode 8

What happened to Kate Kane?

The truth was finally revealed on Batwoman Season 2 Episode 8 as Alice learned a shocking secret when she arrived on the island.

Uneasy Lies the Crown - Batwoman Season 2 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Batwoman's abilities were put to the test when it became clear there were more issues in the town of Gotham than she could have ever anticipated.

Elsewhere, Mary's secrets came to light when she was forced to make a call that put her loyalty to one villain on display.

Batwoman Season 2 Episode 8 Quotes

Woah, woah, woah. I'm the one who practices without a medical license around here. What are you doing?

Mary

Today's the day I'm supposed to die. Truth is I'm not scared of dying. I'm scared I didn't live.

Ryan

