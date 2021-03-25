Watch Riverdale Online: Season 5 Episode 9

Did Archie and Veronica manage to boost spirit in the school?

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9 found the school imploding due to a lack of management, but there was a plan in place that could fix things.

Control - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Jughead recognized a student in peril and set out to make things right for him,

Elsewhere, Betty tried to seek guidance from an unseen person.

What was she really up to?

Watch Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9 Online

Use the video above to watch Riverdale online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9 Quotes

Veronica: Well, I do believe Coach Andrews is the best motivator a gridiron gang can ask for. As your defacto team owner, what can I do to incentivize you? How about ten grand for whichever Bulldog scores first this season?
Team: Yeah! [Cheering and excitement]

Cassandra: We lost … again. We totally could’ve been practicing for regionals instead of wasting our time here.
Cheryl: I couldn’t agree more, Cassandra. Could not. Agree. More.

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9

Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9 Photos

Sodale - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9
The Stonewall Stallions - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9
Alien Abucted - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9
Investigators Reunited - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9
Diner Aspirations - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9
School Spirit - Riverdale Season 5 Episode 9
