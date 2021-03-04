Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 12

at .

Did Mark get a positive COVID-19 diagnosis?

On The Conners Season 3 Episode 12, the family rallied when they realized he was sick.

Darlene Feels the Stress - The Conners Season 3 Episode 11

With symptoms suggesting COVID-19, they worried that more people in the house had the virus.

Meanwhile, Becky and Harris teamed up to confront Hosh for ghosting Harris.

What did he have to say to them?

Watch The Conners Season 3 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Conners Season 3 Episode 12 Quotes

Becky: Dad, I need to talk to you about Josh, that rich kid that Harris is in love with.
Mark: Oh, I like him. He gives me cash to leave the room so they can makeout.
Dan: Invest that wisely; that’s your college fund.

Can we just enjoy sitting down to one meal without talking about Covid. There’s plenty of other tragic events for you two to find hilarious. Homicides are up everywhere. Enjoy.

Dan

The Conners Season 3 Episode 12

The Conners Season 3 Episode 12 Photos

Comforting Mark - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12
Mark Thinks He Might Be Sick - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12
Jackie Gives Advice - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12
Harris Is Being Ghosted - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12
Dan Worries - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12
Becky Tries to Help - The Conners Season 3 Episode 12
  1. The Conners
  2. The Conners Season 3
  3. The Conners Season 3 Episode 12
  4. Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 12