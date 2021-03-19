Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 9 Review: Crazy

Nothing like spending some quality time with a blood-thirsty genie to make you re-examine your priorities, or at the very least to reinforce what you already knew: What you are is necessary.

It's a conversation Wynonna keeps finding herself having, and her attitude hasn't changed, so why does it feel like she wishes she could give a different answer?

Maybe it's because everything would be simpler if Wynonna could walk away, but as Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 9 showed us, as long as there are demons in Purgatory, that's never going to be possible.

The monster of the week plot dovetailed nicely with Wynonna's continued exploration about why her brand of violence is necessary, especially when compared to, say, a genie who gets their kicks from finding a way to manipulate men into letting her kill for them.

Of course, the problem is yet another meaningless plot that did nothing to further the overarching plot of the season, and as the series draws to a close, it's harder to accept this waste of screen time when every moment is now precious.

Wynonna: See what I think having a genie, all that choice makes them insane. And then you get to kill for them. You like it.

Jinni: Well, I was just doing what I have to do. I’m the victim. You said so yourself.

Wynonna: You may be a genie, but you’re still a demon. He was just some idiot, and you’ll find another one. You’re just too powerful a weapon. I realized it when you got Doug to wish for me to be quiet.

Jinni: I couldn’t listen to you cry for help when I couldn’t help you.

Wynonna: You got to listen to the screams. You have to look the cost of this in the eye and tell it to go fuck itself.

Jinni: OK, you want a new choice? Have the all the choices you want.

Wynonna: I’ve already had a curse.

Jinni: I can stop what’s coming.

Wynonna: I can stop what’s coming.

Jinni: I can make him love you again. Make Doc choke it down.

Wynonna: I get it. I’m poison too.

Jinni: With a psychotic gun for a master. We’re the same.

Wynonna: The difference is you have a way out. Permalink: The difference is you have a way out.

Permalink: The difference is you have a way out.

It's no one's fault per se, but as each episode passes, it becomes harder to overlook -- and even enjoy -- the pointless monster of the week subplots when there are still so many loose ends to wrap up before the series takes its final bow.

This is especially disappointing after Wynonna Earp Season 4 Episode 8, which did a fantastic job of incorporating some of the show's season-long storylines while still providing us with a monster of the week subplot.

That proved the series is more than capable of interweaving those distinct aspects, so when we're forced to watch a monster of the week plot consume what little time we have left with these characters, it makes it all the harder to get behind.

There are still so many things left up in the air that has yet to be resolved -- a WyDoc reunion, a WayHaught wedding, an update on Eve, the mystery of the Garden and the mind-altering fog, and even the hated Clantons.

And with only three episodes, it seems almost impossible the series can tackle all of these loose plot threads in a timely manner that doesn't seem forced or overstuffed.

It's a tall order for the show, and while I want to have faith that everything will be OK, it becomes harder with the end of each episode.

With that out of the way, Jinni was an interesting monster of the week in the way she presented herself.

At first, she seemed a victim of her circumstances, and it was understandable why she and Wynonna would bond over their shared fate.

Jinni: So wait, now he’s the vampire demon leader?

Wynonna: I know it’s messed up.

Jinni: I can tell you love messed up. At least I know my keeper.

Wynonna: Stop saying that word.

Jinni: Why?

Wynonna: Because it’s got horrible connotations.

Jinni: That’s the reality for some of us. Both of us.

Wynonna: I still have the gun that can kill you.

Jinni: Or does it have you, honey? Permalink: Or does it have you, honey?

Permalink: Or does it have you, honey?

Both are destined to a life where they have little control over their choices and are tasked with a mission they neither chose nor wanted.

Wynonna is the Earp heir and has a mission to hunt down demons and revenants, whereas Jinni is forced to grant her various male masters' wishes, no matter how ridiculous they are.

It's easy to see why Wynonna would feel sympathy for Jinni, as the Earp heir herself has felt trapped more than once by her own predetermined destiny.

However, Wynonna has resigned herself to what she is necessary, while Jinni gets some perverse pleasure out of killing, hiding behind the adage of 'her masters made her do it.'

So Wynonna did what she's always been forced to do and killed Jinni.

And if there's was any doubt that a small part of Wynonna secretly enjoyed her job as a demon hunter, it was quashed when Wynonna spoke about setting Jinni free.

If there was a chance that Wynonna could be freed from this burden, I strongly believe she would take it, especially after losing Doc.

One of the major reasons they're on the outs is because of the differing views on violence, and if given a choice to escape her fate, Wynonna would jump at the chance, if only to live a semi-normal life with her vampire baby daddy.

Elsewhere, we learned more about Nicole's hardships during the 18-month period Wynonna, Waverly, and Doc were trapped in the Garden.

We already knew she'd been through a lot, what with caring for Rachel, protecting the Homestead, being ousted as sheriff, and trying every which way to bring Waverly back.

Nicole: Show of hands here, who voted for me? Well, I don’t care. I’m not embarrassed about it. We all do things we regret, right? So, yeah, OK, I am chicken kicker, but I’m still gonna be your sheriff ‘cause I made a promise. I made a promise to serve and protect every single person in this town even those that break the law or slice their grilled cheese sandwich lengthwise instead of diagonally, which I’ve never understood, or don’t like me because I’m an outsider, because I’m gay.

Man: I don’t care that she’s gay.

Nicole: Even those who have literally ate feces.

Man: You eat shit one time…

Nedley: And it’s kind of like kicking a chicken one time. You know folks, we’ve all made mistakes, and it usually happens with things we care about the most.

Man: We do need you, Sheriff Haught.

Nedley: Revotes’ unanimous. You’re reinstated. Permalink: Revotes’ unanimous. You’re reinstated.

Permalink: Revotes’ unanimous. You’re reinstated.

It would be more than anyone could handle, so it wasn't surprising that she went a little bit crazy in a moment of frustration.

And if kicking a chicken is the worst thing she did, then I'd say she handled the whole ordeal remarkably well.

However, the chicken kicker incident has been one of the many things hanging over Nicole's head since Waverly and Co.'s return from the Garden.

It may seem small compared to all the other things she's had to shoulder, such as making a deal with the Clantons and the guilt over not getting Waverly back sooner, but the chicken kicker incident still hits close to home.

It was yet another moment during those 18 months were Nicole felt useless and lost, and those feelings boiled over into her going off on the town and kicking a chicken in her anger and frustration.

Having that moment captured on video certainly didn't help, as her moment of failure was just one click away from being relived again and again.

So while it may seem insignificant to us in the grand scheme of things, the chicken kicker incident was a low point for Nicole, and the public nature of the incident made it all the harder for her to face the town, even when she has Waverly back in her life.

Something like the chicken kicker incident isn't something you get over in an instant, no matter how much you want to, so it's natural that Nicole wanted to hide out and weather the storm from afar.

That, though, wasn't possible, as Purgatory needed her, both as the sheriff and a leader in town.

Nicole: I lost everything – the woman I love, my friends. Then I lost the election to Holt. It was the last straw so I did something.

Waverly: Is this a froggy thing again?

Nicole: Now everybody in Purgatory hates me.

Waverly: So? Everybody hates Wynonna. She’s still Wynonna. I’m sure it’s fine.

Nicole: It’s not.

Waverly: Look, brain stain aside, you’re so close to being happy. I never want you to blunt your ambition. It’s one of the things that makes you, you.

Nicole: I got you back. That’s my happy. Permalink: I got you back. That’s my happy.

Permalink: I got you back. That’s my happy.

Purgatory has always been a bad place to call home, but things have only gotten worse as of late, what with the mind-altering fog creeping in, supplies running short, and BBD keeping an even tighter lid on who enters and leaves the Ghost River Triangle.

Now, more than ever, the town needs Nicole as its sheriff, and kudos to her for rising to the challenge.

It wasn't easy to face the town after everything that's happened, but like Wynonna, Nicole is necessary, even if not everyone likes or wants her.

Some stray thoughts:

It's a shame Kuru Doug died because I love Ennis Esmer as an actor. He's hilarious and charming when given the proper material, so maybe it's for the best, as Kuru Doug was just a shell of an idiotic moron. Ennis is capable of such range, and his talents were wasted in this role.

It seems Amon is gone for good, and Doc is now the head demon honcho. That's not necessarily a bad thing if he can find a way to keep the demons in check and broker peace. Heck, this arrangement could be just the thing Wynonna needs to retire and bring her daughter home.

I'm glad Nicole and Doc made up. Doc certainly had a reason to be mad at Nicole, and he handled the situation with grace by forgiving her. The whole does make me wonder what the Clantons wanted with Doc, but that's a mystery for another day.

I know everyone's obsession with trivia night was just because of a spell, but it can really get that heated. I'm not sure what it is, but millennials go crazy for it, myself included.

So what did you think, Earpers?

Have the monster of the week subplots overstayed their welcome?

Would Wynonna give up demon-hunting if given a chance?

Should Nicole be embarrassed about the chicken kicker incident?

Don't forget to hit the comments below to let me know your thoughts. If you missed the latest episode, remember you can watch Wynonna Earp online at TV Fanatic.

Crazy Review Editor Rating: 4.2 / 5.0 4.2 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.2 / 5.0

Jessica Lerner is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.