Batwoman Season 2 Episode 10 Review: TIme Off For Good Behavior

It's almost overwhelming how many potential plot twists are introduced on Batwoman Season 2 Episode 10.

The fact that Enigma is working with Black Mask now when she is also a key member of Safiyah's Many Arms of Death is, in itself, a sinister snarl in this most tangled of webs.

Furthermore, her understanding of Snakebite feels like they might be reconning the original introduction of the drug where they described it as being based heavily on Scarecrow's fear toxin.

One thing this offering did well was explain why Jacob's storyline has been spiraling into unfathomable depths since the season began.

Jacob Kane has been a hard-line black-and-white pain-in-the-butt since the start.

That's not to say that he hasn't suffered horrendous loss but instead of learning to cope in healthy matters, his strategy has been to close himself off more with each tragedy.

To do the math, he had one wife die in a car accident and the second murdered by the daughter he failed to rescue from captivity.

Of his two biological daughters and one step-daughter, only Mary is really in his life, and their relationship is teetering on the brink.

Yes, technically, all three daughters are still alive, but he's buried both Beth and Kate despite not having their bodies at the time.

For Snakebite to provide, however briefly, the feeling of fixing his mistake with Beth -- a mistake which stole Kate's youth and, later, Katherine's life -- it's no wonder that he's unable to resist another fix.

Meanwhile, because I can't resist trying to apply logic to this show, how many times are Crows going to be ambushed in their cars? Do none of them lock their doors or check the back seat before getting in?

Off the top of my head, Sophie's been surprised at least three times, and Julia even references the time Alice showed up in her car.

Julia: Guess Gotham's not much of a playground without a playmate.

Alice: I don't need a playmate. I need a partner.

Julia: Well, your last overture at partners ended with a knife in my gut so...

Alice: I really need to work on my negotiating skills. Permalink: I really need to work on my negotiating skills.

Permalink: I really need to work on my negotiating skills.

It was also entertaining to watch Julia and Alice spar about how they're the same/totally different when the actresses resemble each other so closely.

Throw in Wallis Day from her Krypton days, and we have a nearly interchangeable trio of pale blondes with patrician features.

(Of course, I expect Kate 2.0 to look somewhat more like her predecessor despite being played by a different person.)

As it stands, I am hoping that Julia's Enigma-planted Berlin transfer gets shelved as she has been a very likable, if under-utilized, member of the cast.

I'd even be okay with her and Sophie getting back together.

Comic canon fans should correct me if I'm wrong, but it appears that the Evelyn Rhyme/Enigma character is a wholly new villainous element as her powers and personality bear no resemblance to Riddler's daughter or the Quizmaster.

As such, we have no crib sheet on her motivations or endgame.

So far, we know for certain that she is part of Safiyah's organization. Whether she is working for Sionis/Black Mask under Safiyah's orders or as a side-gig is anyone's guess.

Her cover as a consulting psychiatrist is an effective way to insinuate herself into the Crow's Snakebite investigation.

In fact, this is the only parallel I could draw between the A and B plotlines here.

In the guise of their public identities, Black Mask and Enigma hold great sway over the resources and conduct of The Crows and Jacob Kane, in particular.

This echoes Ellis O'Brien's puppet mastering the plan to bring down community youth programs.

His vested interest in seeing his for-profit prisons thrive on the exploitation of at-risk young people combined with his roles as Edgewater CEO and Gazette Board member to allow him to orchestrate the attacks on the community centers.

I'm not expecting them to explain how he went from setting loose an arsonist and a shotgun-wielding bank robber to arming Mickey K. with a freakin' lightning gun, but I'll applaud a guy for upping his game.

Also not expecting an explanation as to how Mickey K. repeatedly made such a fast escape as to appear to disappear. But it was weirdly fast.

As it is, that lightning gun tech feels like something we'll be coming back to since Luke's now packing a powerful zap.

(Oh, and does anyone have any idea why a lightning gun that runs on a battery would cause the electricity in the vicinity to flicker?)

One rule of hero shows is heroes should never make promises. I physically cringed when Ryan swore she'd never let Angelique be hurt. Way to invite disaster.

The only positive is that the False Face Society abducted her for the Snakebite recipe so they do need to keep her alive.

Now, again with the "logic", if the men Angelique named were dead, how could the Crows be sure they were the commissioner's killers? Why would they have released her if they didn't have new killers to convict?

How terrible is Crows' security that the False Face Society knows the witness protection team's route to the "safe house"?

This was a narrative designed to leave us hanging by the sheer number of things we DON'T know by the time the credits roll.

We don't know what's become of Angelique and how Ryan will react.

We don't know how far Jacob's addiction will take him down the rabbit hole. (See what I did there?)

We don't know what other programming Enigma's put into Julia's subconscious.

I'm sorry, Daddy. As much as I want to forgive you, forgetting's easier. Alice

Permalink: I'm sorry, Daddy. As much as I want to forgive you, forgetting's easier.

We don't know how Alice will proceed next with her plan.

Did anyone else feel the reporter in the opening scene was a little light on brains to set up her mic in the middle of a drug ring takedown?

And how many flirtations are going to cross Ryan's path next week? Seems like she's been hit with some Poison Ivy-esque lust concoction the way interested parties keep showing up at her bar.

