NCIS Star Teases Controversial Season Finale: What's About to Go Down?

NCIS is about to close up its 18th season, and thankfully, we know it will not be the end of the line.

NCIS landed a renewal for Season 19 earlier this month.

Now, Wilmer Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres, is opening up about the upcoming season finale.

"I mean, we're going to give people a lot to talk about. I'm not one to do the, 'You have to wait and see!' hype, but man, this episode is really unpredictable," he said in a recent interview with TV Line.

"I promise you that you're not going to see any of this coming," the actor added.

The conversation turned to Gibbs, with TV Line pondering what the season finale could mean for Mark Harmon's involvement in the show.

The announcement of NCIS Season 19 included the news that Harmon would be back as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, but it didn't shed light on whether he would have a scaled back role.

Recent rumors, as well as the trajectory of the narrative, make it seem like the show is scaling back the presence of Gibbs.

Wilmer, however, revealed that he "can only speak for Torres."

"I don't play Gibbs, and it's not my journey to comment on," he shared.

"But I will say that this episode is just badass, man. It's a really emotional, controversial type of episode."

"There's some action, there are things going on that the fans have been dying to see, and there are some answers they've been seeking. People are going to get answers to many of the questions," he continued.

It's certainly nice to know the season finale will deliver some big shocks, but it's worrying to know that it could shape the rest of the series.

The NCIS Season 18 finale is set to air Tuesday, May 25, and the series continues tonight at 8/7c with an episode that finds Torres coming face to face with his father.

Yes, really.

It's going to be a wild installment, so make sure to catch it live tonight at 8/7c on CBS.

What are your thoughts on the season finale details?

