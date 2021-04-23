The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 1 Episode 6 Review: One World, One People

Marvel always knows how to go out with a bang, but The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 1 Episode 6 brings it to the next level.

"One World, One People" demonstrates the extremes Karli is willing to go to for her cause, even if the Flag Smashers do not always agree.

But it is too late for them to stop Karli. Now, it is up to Sam, Bucky, Sharon, and even Walker, to stop her.

One of the biggest plot twists involves Sharon Carter, as we cannot for the life of us figure out which side she is supposed to be on. We discover she was the Power Broker all along, and yet, she fights alongside Sam and Bucky to stop Karli.

And the mid-credits scene leaves us more confused than ever. Sharon gratefully accepts the government's pardon and returns to her position as Agent Carter, only to use it to her advantage as the Power Broker. It seems that her life in Madripoor is far from over.

But that is a central theme of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier -- there is no such thing as pure good or evil, even if you tend to lean toward one side.

We may not know which way Sharon leads for sure, but we know that we would love to see a spin-off of Sharon Carter working as a double agent for the American government and as the Power Broker.

We imagine that life would create a lot of enemies, allies, and complex relationships for Sharon. Plus, she deserves to be in the spotlight.

Sharon Carter has been an underappreciated character since her first appearance on Captain America: The Winter Soldier. It is about time Marvel gives her the recognition she deserves, and what could be better than a show where she stars as the main character? We hope Marvel will consider, but as of right now, nothing is happening.

Sharon: You know, when you came to Madripoor, you reminded me of a young me. I took you in, gave you an opportunity, and you betrayed me.

Karli: Because you wanted to control a world that hurt you. But I wanted to change it. I'm not interested in power or an empire. I have bigger dreams. Permalink: I'm not interested in power or an empire. I have bigger dreams.

The final showdown contains many surprises, including Walker stepping up to help Sam and Bucky. He is still grieving over Lemar, and there are moments where he wrestles with saving lives or seeking vengeance.

We are surprised that he chose the former, letting Karli escape and saving a van full of people. If it were not for Walker and Sam, those people would have died. When it comes down to it, Walker can seemingly push aside grievances and grudges to do what is best for the people, even though he is misguided a lot of the time.

John Walker also has a fitting ending for his character arc. Not only does he finally accept his forced resignation as Captain America, but Valentina hires him as a full-time agent for the US.

This step makes perfect sense for someone like John Walker. Not because he deserves this type of prestigious position, but because of the reason the government chose to make him Captain America in the first place.

John Walker is a typical blonde-haired, blue-eyed American. Despite being discharged, he still gained countless military honors throughout his career. He is loved by Americans everywhere for being the stereotypical white American.

Until things change, America is a country that favors all the John Walkers of the world. They place him on pedestals. He follows systemic and government rules because they will always benefit him the most.

So, where else would he be? John Walker is simply fulfilling what society has always expected of him and what he does best.

We cannot say that we are particularly thrilled about his character, but we can appreciate that he chose to do the right thing by saving those people in the end.

Bucky heeds Sam's words from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Season 1 Episode 5. He finally gains the courage to do what he has been working toward -- tell Yori the truth about his son. We know Bucky is doing the right thing because the scene is harrowing to watch, yet it is rewarding at the same time.

Bucky might never be able to speak to Yori again. He acknowledges that as he wistfully watches Yori at their regular lunch meetings, alone. But this step is necessary to complete making amends. He has to do so in a way that provides the people on his list with closure.

And when Bucky can truthfully cross a name off his list, he ends up feeling good. Completing this list may have been required by the government, but it also forced Bucky to reevaluate who he is and what he wants to do. This list gives Bucky the chance to heal and start living the rest of his life.

Karli: Aren't you tired of fighting for the wrong side, Mr. Barnes?

Bucky: I've done this before, kid. I know how it ends.

Karli: It doesn't matter if I don't survive this. I'm fighting for something bigger than myself. And with all the bodies you've collected, have you ever been able to say the same?

Bucky: You don't think I ever fought for something bigger than myself? That's all I ever tried to do, and I failed twice. Permalink: I'm fighting for something bigger than myself.

And we could not be happier that it means staying involved with Sam and his family. Nothing could put bigger smiles on our faces than seeing Bucky finally feel at home with Sam, Sarah, and her kids.

Sam finally arrives full circle as he is now officially the person he always should have been -- Captain America. His hard work, training, kind soul, and unwavering faith have led to this epic moment. He puts on his new suit and is not afraid to tell people that he is Captain America.

This is the first Captain America without any Super Soldier serum. The first Black Captain America. In a lot of ways, Sam feels like the first Captain America ever. Well, maybe second, since Isaiah deserved the title.

Senator: Look, I get it. But you have no idea how complicated this situation is.

Sam: You know what? You're right. And that's a good thing. We finally have a common struggle now. Think about that. For once, all the people who've been begging, and I mean, literally begging for you to feel how hard any given day is... now you know. How did it feel to be helpless? Now, if you could remember what it was like to be helpless and face a force so powerful it could erase half the planet, you would know that you're about to have the exact same impact. This isn't about easy decisions, Senator.

Senator: You just don't understand.

Sam: I'm a Black man carrying the stars and stripes. What don't I understand? Every time I pick this thing up, I know there are millions of people out there who are gonna hate me for it. Even now, here, I feel it. The stares, the judgment. And there's nothing I can do to change it. Yet, I'm still here. No super serum, no blond hair, or blue eyes. The only power I have is that I believe we can do better. We can't demand that people step up if we don't meet them halfway. Look, you control the banks. Shit, you can move borders! You can knock down a forest with an email; you can feed a million people with a phone call. But the question is, who's in the room with you when you're making those decisions? Hmm? Is it the people you're gonna impact? Or is it just more people like you? I mean, this girl died trying to stop you, and no one has stopped for one second to ask why. You've gotta do better, Senator. You've gotta step up. Because if you don't, the next Karli will. And you don't wanna see 2.0. People believed in her cause so much that they helped her defy the strongest governments in the world. Why do you think that is? Look, you people have just as much power as an insane god or a misguided teenager. The question you have to ask yourself is, how are you going to use it? Permalink: I'm a Black man carrying the stars and stripes. What don't I understand?

The most remarkable moment on "One World, One People" is not even Sam saving the day. We have always seen superheroes save people -- it is what they do.

But for the first time, a superhero is not just about the heroics. Sam stands up for all Americans everywhere, and arguably, people around the world. He confronts the GRC representatives on live television and demands that governments do not displace millions of refugees.

Sam has always known being Captain America comes with great responsibility, and part of that responsibility means fighting for those who cannot. So, that is what he does.

Sam states that while he disagrees with Karli's methods, Karli was right. He passionately argues in favor of the Flag Smashers's cause and makes the GRC representatives realize that they cannot just pick the easy way out because it suits them. They are responsible for millions of people, and they must do their jobs well.

We imagine Sam is successful in the end. He finally fulfills the role he should have always had -- Captain America. We cannot think of anyone better to wear this title and carry the shield.

And we could not have been prouder when Sam brings Isaiah to the Captain America exhibit to show him that after decades of abuse and mistreatment, the country will finally recognize Isaiah for everything he had done and had to endure.

It is a real happy ending when Sam hangs up his shield for the time being and celebrates the grand re-opening of the Wilson family business with his sister, his nephews, and Bucky. We could not have thought of a better way to conclude this season, and possibly, the show.

Isaiah: The fight you taking on ain't gonna be easy, Sam.

Sam: Yeah, I might fail. Shit, I might die. But we built this country. Bled for it. I'm not gonna let anybody tell me I can't fight for it. Not after what everybody before me went through. Including you. Permalink: Yeah, I might fail. Shit, I might die. But we built this country. Bled for it.

Permalink: Yeah, I might fail. Shit, I might die. But we built this country. Bled for it.

