The Resident Round Table: Are Mina and AJ Really Leaving Chastain Forever?!

Are Mina and AJ departing for good?

It was the ultimate cliffhanger of The Resident Season 4 Episode 9, as Mina was resigned to return to Nigeria, and AJ was determined to go with her.

Elsewhere, Feldmoore got married, Bell and Jake got closer, Cain is softening, and more.

Join TV Fanatics Carissa Pavlica, Meaghan Frey, and Jasmine Blu as they discuss it all.

Did Bell finally win over Jake after saving their prospective child? What do you think the future holds for their relationship?

Carissa: I still maintain that Jake was clinging to his childhood trauma when he wouldn't accept Bell's overtures, and now that he's seeing with his adult eyes who Bell has become, he's going to continue warming to the man he knew, the man he remembers, as he sees him now. I'm counting on it.

Meaghan: I think they definitely have made major strides since Jake's introduction, even before Bell saving the baby.

As Carissa said, there was a layer of trauma that Jake had to get past. Now that he seems to be willing to give Bell a real chance, I think they have a great shot at building a new and better relationship.

I think, unfortunately, Jake is going to need to lean on Bell to help himself get through the pain of not getting the baby.

Jasmine: Yeah, he did need to look at things with adult eyes and years of distance, and he's since done that. The situation helped him in that regard.

I'm still awaiting the day when Jake's mother enters the picture and the conflict and truths that'll come from that.

Were you at all surprised that Devon is not the father? How do you feel about him pursuing an arranged marriage?

Carissa: No, it never even crossed my mind. I knew it was something that would begin a twinge in his psyche that he's ready for something more.

I think he has been ready, actually, but he didn't know how to find someone with his demanding job.

Hell, in 2021, does an arrange marriage even sound so odd? I wish him luck. It worked for centuries. Why not now?

Meaghan: Not at all. Maybe if they hadn't tried to misdirect in the preview, I could have possibly believed it.

I actually wish he had been the father, though. Nadine is my favorite of Devon's past love interests. I wouldn't have minded them figuring out parenthood together.

I'm a little torn on the idea of arranged marriage, but I completely realize that comes from the stigma that society attaches to it.

If you think about it, honestly, how different is it from online dating? As long as there is an actual choice on whether or not you marry the person, then I think he should go for it. It can't hurt.

Jasmine: I doubted it would be his kid when they first implied it, but the preview solidified my position with the attempt to misdirect. For once, I didn't mind that we were back on Devon's love life after everything else he's dealt with this season.

And yeah, I think now that there's more exposure of what arranged marriages look like in 2021 to break the stigma of not having a choice in the matter, it isn't any more or less absurd or unorthodox than any of the other forms of dating or reality shows where you literally get Married at First Sight. LOL

Will Cain's relationship with Rose be the key to a redemptive breakthrough?

Carissa: They're clearly driving at something positive to come from Cain's unsavory background.

It's a pretty effective storyline, in theory. Rose was immediately likable, and we're rooting for her, and thrusting Cain into her path forces us to want him to fly right. Sneaky, but the jury is out on whether it will work.

Meaghan: Of course it will.

Do I want it to be? Nope.

The writers just won't give up on him. Why can't they just let us hate him in peace? I hate to admit it, but he and Rose are a great pair. She brings out a different side of him. It just feels too little too late, though, after everything he has done.

Jasmine: LOL! That's exactly it, Carissa. It is predictable but effective. We love Rose, so for her sake, we're compelled to root for this thing with Cain too.

They are relentless in trying to make this work, and I get it. We have Morris Chestnut, for Pete's sake! I'm sort of in an "if we must" mode to Cain these days. He's like the cousin I only speak to once or twice a year at family events. He's family now, so whatever.

Do you think Mina and AJ will leave Chastain for Nigeria? What are your thoughts on Mina's Visa arc so far?

Carissa: I like it less by the minute. Is she leaving? The whole story feels offputting for some reason. I'm not sure why, but I like Mina less in the wake of this storyline.

I'm also worried that if she leaves, she's taking AJ with her. I don't like the story, and since we just had a similar arc on Transplant, it's bad timing.

Meaghan: I really thought this was all going to resolve. Now she's taking AJ, too?!

Maybe the fact that he has gotten roped into it makes me more optimistic that the storyline will end with her getting to stay. I mean, we can't lose them both? RIGHT?!

Also, I agree. This trope feels a little overused right now. I don't watch Transplant regularly, but Grey's Anatomy (or well, I guess Station 19) uses it, too, with Karina.

I don't know what it is about medical shows, but they all jump on the same bandwagon at the same time.

It feels like when you get two of the same movie that comes out in the same year and just has different names (i.e., Friends with Benefits and No Strings attached or The Prestige and The Illusionist).

Jasmine: Yeah, I went into it a bit in the review, but the arc didn't sit right with me at all. I also don't think it was well-executed as it's consistently been a D-storyline every other episode with throwaway lines.

I realize that it also reminds me of how often I'm not thrilled with Mina's personal arcs and storylines.

Mina's relationship with AJ aside (which I love), it appears they don't know what to do with her. And despite how much I love Mina and AJ (and they really are my favorite couple), it shouldn't be the only thing Mina ever has going for her.

Yes, this is a common storyline, too. Transplant is one, and you're right both times, Meaghan, it's happening on Station 19 now, but they also did it on Grey's Anatomy with Sam Bello, DeLuca's ex-girlfriend.

Is there anything else about the hour you'd love to address?

Carissa: I'd really like to think that people like Tina's parents are few and far between. That's all I have to say about that.

Meaghan: Jake and Greg not getting the baby was absolutely heartbreaking. I think the sad reality is that there are still a lot of people out there like them.

The fact that many elected representatives in our country want to protect adoption agencies' rights to discriminate based on sexual orientation via religious freedom is proof that this storyline wasn't too far out there.

Jasmine: You're preaching a word, Meaghan. I knew the moment both Tina and the baby survived that Jake and his husband weren't getting that baby, and the entire scene with Tina's parents enraged me.

But it baffles me that folks imposing whatever warped religious reasons they used to justify the very antithesis of those teachings would prevent children in need from going to loving homes.

Also, Kit and Bell are unofficially married, right? Like, they may as well be by now, yes?

What was your favorite moment or quote from the hour? Or a standout character?

Carissa: You know I have a soft spot for Bell, and my heart swelled when he stood up for Jake and Greg, talking about how much they loved that baby and even Tina well before the birth.

I wish it would have mattered to them. At least it mattered to Jake and Greg, so that's a win.

Meaghan: Jessica and Irving's wedding. It was so intimate. Also, the location couldn't have been more magical. Can they please start giving the two of them more screen time?

Jasmine: I so agree that Jessica and Irving deserve more screentime. Their wedding was cute, and I loved how they both were meddling in Devon's love life along with Myra.

Over to you, Resident Fanatics.

