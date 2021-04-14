Watch The Resident Online: Season 4 Episode 9

Did the staff manage to save the pregnant woman carrying Jake's child?

It was a personal case for all involved on The Resident Season 4 Episode 9 when the baby mama arrived in the hospital.

A Harsh Reality - The Resident

Meanwhile, Mina got a call that forced her to change her stance on her future at the hospital.

Elsewhere, Cain grew closer to Rose, much to the chagrin of someone close to him.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 9 Quotes

Mina: I spoke to my mother too.
AJ: Finally. Great, what did she say?
Mina: She had been working the OR for hours today. There aren't enough Nigerian surgeons. The system is crumbling and people are dying.
AJ: Yeah, it's terrible.
Mina: It's because good Nigerian surgeons leave, come to America. Like me. I am part of the problem. I thought about sending supplies and starting a program, but none of it is enough. My mother will not always be able to sustain this many surgeries a day. She needs help.
AJ: Mina, we'll get her help. We'll find mentors in the area. We'll find.
Mina: No, AJ, no. This is the answer to my visa problem. It's the answer to everything. I don't want to fight anymore. Leave on my own before I can get deported. I'm going back to Nigeria.
AJ: I'm coming with you.

Rose: I was rough on you yesterday. I'm sorry.
Cain: I could've been less rough.

