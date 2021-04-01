Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 14

Did Becky lie?

On The Conners Season 3 Episode 14, she met up with an old friend and felt pressured to impress him.

Meanwhile, Dan questioned his position at the hardware store, leading to a blowout fight between him and Ben.

Elsewhere, Darlene was forced to meet with her former nemesis after a surprising truth came to light.

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.