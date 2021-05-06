Candice King Wants to Reprise The Vampire Diaries Role on Legacies

Ever since Legacies debuted in 2018, the Vampire Diaries fans have been clamoring for Candice King to return as Caroline Forbes.

The spinoff features Caroline's daughters in lead roles, and the series has explained the mother's absence is down to the looming merge between her daughters, who are Gemini Twins.

King played Caroline on all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries and reprised the role during the final season of The Originals.

While Caroline's been mentioned on Legacies multiple times on Legacies, we have yet to see her in the flesh, but we did get closer to something happening when the actress lent her voice to read a note to one of the character's daughters.

With fans pondering what could happen, King revealed in a recent Instagram Live interview with Tommy DiDarrio.

"Yes…I always just say yes," King shared in the aforementioned interview.

"And obviously, COVID changed things and the way that things were filming, so those invitations might even be a little delayed, you know. But, uh, yes. Absolutely. Absolutely."

Indeed, COVID-19 has made producing TV shows difficult, but at least it sounds like King is open to the idea of reprising the role she first played in 2009.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Caroline has been in Europe searching for a way to avoid the merge between her daughters, but they have visited her on multiple occasions.

Creator Julie Plec explained CinemaBlend that there had to be a good reason for Caroline to be away from her children.

“We don’t want Caroline to be an irresponsible mother,” she said

. “She’s a great mother, and she’s always been a great mother to these girls, so if she’s not going to be there for this huge event in their lives, it damn well better be for a good reason."

"That was one of the reasons we wanted to introduce this secret that she and Ric are keeping from the girls.”

News of a potential return comes as fans question whether Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder could make a return.

In recent episodes of the series, Josie has been living in the Gilbert household as she tries to live a magic-free life.

