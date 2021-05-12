Chicago Med: Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta Weigh In on Shocking Exits

Two Chicago Med stars are reacting to the news of their exits from the NBC procedural.

Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta have taken to social media to reveal their thoughts on leaving the series after six seasons.

“All good things must come to an end,” DeVitto, who plays Dr. Manning shared.

“It has been such an honor and pure joy to bring Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you on Chicago Med for the past 6 seasons. But it is now time for me and her to bow out and say goodbye."

“Thank you to all you loyal watchers who adored her as much as I did,” DeVitto added.

“I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await!”

"After six amazing seasons of working with some of the most dedicated people in the business, learning wild medical jargon, growing as an actor and as a person... my time as April Sexton on “Chicago Med” has come to a close," DaCosta wrote.

"I am so grateful to Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, show runners Andy Schneider and Diane Frolov, our producers (and stellar directors) Michael Waxman and Michael Pressman, and the entire Wolf Entertainment team for believing in me from the show’s very inception, and for giving April wings to explore such dynamic storylines."

"The cast and crew were so good to me and the background actors gave me so much energy and love, even in silence," the actress continued.

DaCosta concluded her message by thanking her cast and crew.

It reads as follows.

Thank you Alex for always keeping my makeup on point! Thank you, Rukey! Thank you, Albert for coming in for the last 2 seasons of April’s hair story! And this phenomenal cast!!!

Thank you, Brian! Thank you baby bro Roland! Thank you, Torrey! Thank you, Epatha! Thank you, Nick! Thank you, Oliver! Lorena, Dom, Rachel, Colin, Norma, Otto... all the supporting cast and day players and names I’m forgetting...

I appreciate y’all so much. . I’m going to miss everyone dearly, and of course, all of you who watch the show religiously and have also become part of the One Chicago family. With love and gratitude... farewell

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi, and Marlyne Barrett as nurse Maggie Lockwood are all expected to return.

The series has been renewed for two more seasons at NBC, so it will be on the air until at least 2023.

