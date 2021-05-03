Kung Fu and Stargirl Renewed at The CW

The CW's impressive renewal streak continues.

On Monday, renewals were announced for both Kung Fu and Stargirl.

"We are beyond proud to continue to share the stories of Nicky Shen and Courtney Whitmore, two strong, powerful young women at the center of this new generation of hit shows for The CW in Kung Fu and DC's Stargirl, said CW chairman Mark Pedowitz.

"While each boasts remarkable talent on both sides of the camera, Kung Fu and Stargirl have not only treated fans to some visually stunning action and high-flying heroics, but they also both strike very powerful emotional chords as they delve into the family dynamics and personal relationships at their core, and we are so excited to see what happens next."

Kung Fu, starring Legacies' Olivia Liang, launched last month and has been a consistent performer ever since.

It has also helped power the network's Wednesday sked to its best number in years, out-rating timeslot predecessor Riverdale by double-digits.

It has even helped lead out Nancy Drew to season highs in recent weeks.

Kung Fu Season 1 Episode 1 has amassed 3.5 million viewers with encores on TNT and returns included.

The series even managed to build in its second episode, something unheard of in today's TV landscape.

The series continued Wednesdays at 8/7c.

Stargirl, which is set to launch its sophomore season later this year, has landed a third season renewal as the network continues to ramp up its 2021-22 schedule.

The series was initially a DC Universe original that also aired on The CW, but the latter became the sole home of the series when it was picked up for Season 2.

CW renewals so far this season include Superman & Lois, All American, Walker, The Flash, Legacies, Riverdale, Batwoman, Legend of Tomorrow, Coroner, Nancy Drew, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Charmed, Dynasty, In the Dark, and Roswell, New Mexico.

The only rookie CW series still waiting on word on its fate is The Republic of Sarah. But the series has not even premiered yet, so there's time for a pickup down the line.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.