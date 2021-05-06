Manifest Review: Noah's Ark

With another double-header, Manifest Season 3 Episode 7 and Manifest Season 3 Episode 8 erupted with a few answers about the miraculous return of Flight 828.

For starters, it's on its way to being declared an official miracle just like Noah's Ark, which begs the question: are the passenger's saints or angels? Is that why they're glowing?

The series has always had religious undertones, but connecting it to the vessel that saved Noah, his family, and his animals takes it to a whole other level.

Though, I guess it does explain all the guest appearances from the peacock.

The revelations started when Saanvi realized that the passengers and the recently deceased Meth Heads shared the same DNA anomaly of sapphire.

This led to the delivery of driftwood from the Vatican (the place that has the power to declare miracles). The driftwood was described as the only specimen on the planet coated with the same sapphire compound.

And it's location led Saanvi to discover that it was likely a piece from Noah's Ark.

Now, I'm not going to pretend that I understand why Flight 828 and Noah's Ark are connected (and if you do, let me know in the comments), but the fact that Ben spent much of the episodes preserving their "lifeboat" -- preventing passengers from doing something that would result in all of their deaths -- wasn't lost on me.

Why do I get the impression that everyone we’ve talked to is either lying to us or to themselves. Mic Permalink: Why do I get the impression that everyone we’ve talked to is either lying to us or to...

I also looked into the meaning of sapphire in the bible and found that it was once believed that the stone tablets on which the Ten Commandments were inscribed were made from sapphire.

Do with that what you will, my friends.

Maybe Ben is about to issue commandments to all of the 187 passengers?

Micromanaging so many people into diligently following the Callings and behaving appropriately sounds like a tall, impossible order.

Ben is up for the challenge, but it doesn't seem like the rest of the passengers are all too eager for him to be their "shepherd."

That reference wasn't lost on me either.

Of course, there's also a scientific aspect to what happened to Flight 828 as both the driftwood and the tailfin were triggered by a seismic event, which Saanvi notes was caused by a dormant volcano that wasn't registered in any databases.

It's described as invisible, just like the lightning that Captain Daly believed struck the plane.

All I know is, I'm glad they're addressing Daly and Fiona because it means that we'll eventually get some answers as to what happened there.

Initially, I thought that maybe Flight 828 flew over Mount Arat on its way from Jamaica to New York, but the flight plan wouldn't track.

So, maybe the lightning -- which we also saw with Al Zuras -- is responsible for the volcanos?

Again, please let me know if I'm totally off base here!

Explosions and fire aren't new for the series as Ben, and some of the other passengers continue to have visions of Flight 828 exploding.

And I'm going to go on a limb and say that the fire in the Calling that led Mick and Ben to Rachel and Hannah wasn't a coincidence either.

The volcano is the new peacock!

Not only is Ben trying to secure their survival by keeping tabs on the passengers, but he's also working overtime to figure out how it's all connected to Flight 828, so it's pretty bogus that Vance told Saanvi that she couldn't tell Ben about their findings.

Why can't we tell Ben, Vance?

Vance went from friend to foe quickly, and I'm not surprised that Eagan was so skeptical about Ben siding with the government.

They seriously cannot be trusted.

Eureka would be nowhere without the passengers. Even Dr. Gupta, who I don't trust for a minute, admitted that Saanvi could figure out more than all the other brilliant minds put together.

Not to mention that Ben has been completely transparent and forthcoming with Vance. They had a thing going, so why would he exclude him now?

Ben: I used to be a skeptic, too.

Only focused on science. But once you’ve been a part of enough miracles, you realize you need to give in and embrace the miracle. You need to believe what happened out there.

Doctor: I never said I didn’t believe you. Permalink: I never said I didn’t believe you.

The passengers have a lot more riding on this than the NSA since the findings directly impact them and their survival.

I can understand keeping it from the world because, yeah, telling the public that biblical-like miracles exist has the potential of going really wrong really fast, but Ben, who has been working on this case for months and risked everything to save Vance in Cuba, deserves to know.

Saanvi may be "in," but you know she's going to tell Ben the moment she has the opportunity. She's not dumb enough to do it through texts since they are probably being monitored anyway.

Dr. Gupta rubs me the wrong way; she's snarky, condescending, and anytime she gets too happy about something, I can't help but think she's hatching some kind of evil plan.

Ben: But that doesn’t mean Eureka is out to get us.

Eagan: Everyone is out to get us.

Permalink: Everyone is out to get us.

Why did she want to get rid of the passengers so badly?

One person that I didn't think had an evil bone in her body? Angelina!

Her personality changed quite drastically from what we've seen from her throughout the season.

Nothing about her struck me as creepy or obsessive, even if her love for Pete was slightly questionable.

The fact that she was scrolling through Olive's feed was strange, but it took an even weirder turn when she put on Olive's dress and tried to become her. What's her deal?

And if that's what Ben has to work with in terms of keeping the passengers in line, I'm sorry, but they're all doomed.

Ben prevented one murder as he stopped Rachel from shooting and killing Jonas, her abusive ex-husband who was now harming her sister, but he's still in the dark about Saanvi and The Major.

Since she accidentally killed her, does that mean that the passengers are already out of luck?

Maybe that's why he keeps seeing the vision of them exploding?

And speaking of The Major, Jared, and Sarah are now "dating." I can't see that going well.

My guess is that she's simply using him to get more answers about her mother.

And I think we can all agree that Jared needs better taste in women.

To echo what Mick and Ben both said: "The Major's daughter, really?" New York City is full of other women that aren't directly connected to Flight 828!

It's almost like he seeks out the most complicated women to pursue relationships with.

The downside of having a husband who can feel your emotions is that he's able to sense your jealousy over your ex dating someone new. Talk about awkward! Will Zeke confront Mick about it? Will it interfere with their honeymoon phase?

Other Thoughts

Why couldn't Eagan just ask Ben what he was up to? Why did he have to drug him and resort to violence?



This is your reminder to register your smart fridges. It could save your life.



Cal has a crush. It's cute.

A Wrinkle in Time -- Cal's favorite book -- allows for travel through the boundless universe. Is that a clue? There was a lot of emphasis on the book!



Why is Angelina the baby whisperer? I know that Eden has to play some kind of role in all of this, so what is it?

Grace is opening up a cafe/restaurant in memory of her brother, which is cool. She needs something to do while Ben and Mick fight for their life.

The dark, ominous clouds appeared above Eureka early on in the episode, and they never went away.

What are they warning the passengers about?

Does it have something to do with Saanvi bleeding from her eyes in the upcoming teaser? They better not kill her off... or else!

Suddenly, I have very little faith in us saving ourselves.

Ben Permalink: Suddenly, I have very little faith in us saving ourselves.

What did you think of the two-hour episode?

Are you happy that there are some answers coming our way? And what do you think it all means? Let us know in the comments.

