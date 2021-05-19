Prodigal Son Could Return After Fox Cancellation

Prodigal Son's journey at FOX is over.

After two seasons, the network pulled the plug on the serial killer drama, leaving fans everywhere reeling.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 13 functioned well as a season finale, but it left fans with many questions about a potential Prodigal Son Season 3.

Creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver spoke to Deadline about the series finale and revealed that Warner Bros. TV is not ready for the series to be over.

"﻿﻿WBTV is shopping it as we speak,” they told the outlet, adding that they had no clue what the chances of a revival are.

"Writing for these actors and this crew was a great privilege. I hope we get to work together again,” said Fedak.

News of the cancellation took fans and the cast and crew by surprise, but the ratings have been on a slippery slope all season.

Prodigal Son Season 2 averaged 2.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo -- down almost 46% in the demo year-to-year.

That's a huge drop, but it's possible the series is best served binged, and it could resonate on streaming.

HBO Max is home to the first season, but there's no word on how it has performed. HBO Max typically does not reveal streaming statistics for its shows.

The cast took to social media when the cancellation was announced, and it was clear they were shocked.

“Wow. Gutted. Didn’t see that one coming. Might be taking a few days away from the platform,” said Lou Diamond Phillips, adding that the fans “have been the most wonderful, entertaining, brilliant fan base I have ever encountered.”

Tom Payne called it “a joy and a privilege” to play Malcolm Bright.

He later added, “Guys. The end of the season is EPIC. And, in the end, kind of inevitable. We left it all on the field."

"I gave my heart and soul to this job, it’s all on the screen. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

“Just wanted to pop on & say THANK YOU, wonderful #Prodigies, for sharing this adventure with us,” said Bellamy Young, who played Bright’s mother, Jessica at the time.

“I am, as you can imagine, heartbroken that we can’t keep telling this story. We’re gonna go out in STYLE tho- these last 2 eps are [fire emoji]. Love each of you. So much.”

What are your thoughts on the series?

Do you think it should be renewed?

Hit the comments!

Remember you can watch Prodigal Son online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.