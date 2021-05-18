The Flash Season 7 Episode 10 Review: Family Matters, Part 1

Family took on a whole new meaning on The Flash Season 7 Episode 10.

The core of this show has always been the relationships and friendships between all the members of Team Flash. And the Forces have somehow made their way into their family, whether they liked it or not.

We never thought that this found family would include as many people as it now does, but every addition does seem to come with a couple of people leaving. Unfortunately, it wasn't of their own free will.

Iris, Alexa, and Bashir are dead -- for now.

Lately, every episode of The Flash ends with someone dying or someone coming back to life. Let's just hope that the ending of The Flash Season 7 Episode 11 shows Iris and her newfound children alive again.

You and I have a common enemy. Our father, Barry Allen, rejected me, just like he rejected you. Tell me something...How does that make you feel? Speed Force Permalink: You and I have a common enemy. Our father, Barry Allen, rejected me, just like he rejected...

The Speed Force, or Nora as some like to call her, is not messing around. Her feelings are hurt, and so she is making Barry pay.

Her initial plans included killing off the rest of the Forces. Her motives were that they were dangerous, but the same could be and should be said about her.

The Speed Force's mind can change from complicity to deadly in the blink of an eye. She went from trying to kill Deon to needing him on her side, so we know that all she cares about is winning and being in control.

The Speed Force's betrayal is sad because Barry and Iris considered her a part of their family just a couple of episodes ago. Now, she's out for blood.

We all know that Barry and the remaining members of Team Flash will figure out a way to bring back their fallen family members, but that doesn't make the Speed Force's actions any less threatening.

Caitlin: ...you can sense their cells on a quantum level and vice versa.

And now that she has Deon on her side, it's going to be near impossible to stop her.

For these reasons and because Barry and Iris welcomed her into their home, she makes for a great villain. Even though, at times, her believability as a villain is scarce, it doesn't take away from what this betrayal will do to Barry.

I have said it many times before, but seeing Barry sad will never get old.

It may seem like a horrible thing to say, but Grant Gustin is truly at his best when Barry is in distress. The ache and desperation that he brings to his character are outstanding, so we look forward to seeing what he does after this episode's events.

On the other hand, we hate watching Barry when he's stubborn and ignorant.

Like on The Flash Season 7 Episode 9, he believed that his way of doing things was the right and only way to train Alexa.

What Barry failed to realize was that not everyone is as dedicated or as eager as him. He believes that he needs to do everything in his power to save Central City, no matter the cost.

Alexa was not ready to be pushed as hard as Barry was pushing her. Thankfully, a talk with Caitlin and a mental activity dampener was exactly what she needed to be ready to face Psych -- AKA Bashir.

It's no fun to see Barry be this way, and we hope that he has finally gotten it into that head of his that other people's opinions matter too.

He's going to have to be more open-minded now that he is a father of four, with two of them murdering the other two. They are very much a dysfunctional family, and it's up to Barry to bring them all together.

Barry: Look, I know this is a setback, but we can't stop. Lives are on the line.

Alexa: Don't you know what just happened? We can't train that thing.

Barry: Alexa, we don't have a choice.

Alexa: Oh, you don't, I do! And I won't be your weapon. I am done with this, and I am done with you. Permalink: Oh, you don't, I do! And I won't be your weapon.

The Speed Force appears to be too far gone at this point, but we have said that about many villains. Only time will tell if she is redeemable.

Deon, on the other hand, is quite worthy of redemption. He even showed remorse when he and the Speed Force showed up at STAR Labs at the end of the hour and killed Iris, Alexa, and Bashir.

Out of all of Barry and Iris' Force "children," Psych did seem to be the one who was going to be the hardest to break through to.

And he did put up quite the fight, but Bashir eventually succumbed to Team Flash's offer of a family.

Oh..there's a lot of fear in this place. I like it. Bashir Permalink: Oh..there's a lot of fear in this place. I like it.

Bashir reminds me of Ennis Esmer's character on Blindspot. He is sarcastic, unapologetic, and blunt, which is a refreshing change of pace from the members of Team Flash, who are usually very sympathetic and hopeful.

Bashir is dead right now, but when he eventually returns, we hope to see more of his banter with the others. It was especially fun to see him and Alexa square off as brothers and sisters do.

Finally, Joe is getting a meaningful storyline.

The patriarch of The Flash has either been missing from the episodes or regulated to a background character as of late. But, now, the show has no choice but to focus on him and his unemployment journey.

So we've got a fifth comatose billionaire in the hospital and an evil magenta sage guru with tentacles? Magentacles, if you will? Cisco Permalink: So we've got a fifth comatose billionaire in the hospital and an evil magenta sage guru with...

After Kristen Kramer's and the governor's actions, Joe feels as if his morals do not line up with those at the CCPD. And we don't blame him for wanting to leave.

His family consists of a wide variety of metahumans; of course, he wouldn't be okay with the police forcing them to take the cure.

We have no idea what Joe stepping down as captain means for his future, but there's no doubt that he will always stay on the right side of the line.

