Watch The Conners Online: Season 3 Episode 19

What happened when one member of the family appeared on Jeopardy?

The Conners Season 3 Episode 19 was a wild episode of this hit comedy that delivered a lot of wild twists.

Mark Wants To Succeed - The Conners Season 3 Episode 18

Darlene was forced to make a decision about her trip to Hawaii, and it threatened to put her on the outs with someone she loved.

Elsewhere, Becky gave a presentation on addiction to Mark's class.

There wasn’t much of a goodbye, but they gave me this plant to see if I could keep it alive, which really isn’t very reassuring when you already have a kid.

Becky

Harris: Wow, you’re not giving this up. It must really bug you that Ben doesn’t want to go.
Darlene: It more than bugs me. It’s made me question the whole relationship.
Harris: Damn. Don’t get between you and a luau.

Barb Comes Over For Poker - The Conners Season 3 Episode 19
Neville and Jackie - The Conners Season 3 Episode 19
Jackie on Jeopardy - The Conners Season 3 Episode 19
Darlene and Ben Look Happy - The Conners Season 3 Episode 19
Ben Holds His Ground - The Conners Season 3 Episode 19
Becky Is Home - The Conners Season 3 Episode 19
