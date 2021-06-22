Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara to Lead FX on Hulu FBI Drama Class of '09

FX has ordered the limited series Class of ’09, a suspense thriller following a class of FBI agents set in a near-future where the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence, it was announced today by Gina Balian, President, Original Programming, FX.

Produced by FX Productions, Class of ’09 will be available exclusively on FX on Hulu.

"In Class of ’09, a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 are reunited following the death of a mutual friend," reads the official logline.

"Spanning three decades and told across three interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and our legacy."

The limited series stars Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, and will span eight episodes.

It comes from Executive Producer/Writer Tom Rob Smith (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, London Spy) and Executive Producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson (American Crime Story, Y: The Last Man, Pose, Crazy Rich Asians).

Nellie Reed (Y: The Last Man) is a producer.

“Class of ’09 brings together an incredible team of artists who have contributed to several of FX’s most distinctive and successful series from American Crime Story and Pose to Atlanta and A Teacher,” Balian said.

“With a story from Tom Rob Smith, produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson and starring Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara, Class of ’09 is primed to reimagine the course of justice in this unique and timely thriller.”

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, The Eternals, If Beale Street Could Talk) will play “Tayo Miller,” one of the most brilliant and unorthodox Agents ever to join the Bureau, a man who seeks not merely to make his mark on the institution but to remake it entirely.

Kate Mara (A Teacher, Pose, House of Cards) will play “Amy Poet,” a woman who never imagined joining the world of law enforcement and finds herself at the center of its most pivotal moment of transformation.

It sounds like an exciting new series.

FX on Hulu has already had a string of shows on the air, including A Teacher and Mrs. America.

American Horror Stories is on tap for next month.

What are your thoughts on this pickup?

Have you been following the FX shows airing exclusively on Hulu?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.