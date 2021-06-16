iCarly Revival Exclusive Interview with Star Nathan Kress!

iCarly is back!

The 2007 children's sitcom ended in 2012 and is now picking up nine years later.

All the characters are now adults and have experienced many different paths.

Carly Shay has decided to reboot her internet show and gives it an adult spin. The maturing of her fictional web show mirrors the development of the sitcom itself.

The sitcom has grown to appeal to an adult-skewing audience because all of the people that grew up with the original are now much older.

Running for five years, iCarly is often considered one of the best and most successful teenage sitcoms.

Originally airing on Nickelodeon in 2007, the show's success spanned 97 episodes across five seasons.

Returning to the show is Miranda Cosgrove as Carly Shay, Nathan Kress as Freddie Benson, and Jerry Trainor as Spencer Shay. In addition, two new characters join the revival, Harper and Millicent, played by Laci Mosely and Jaidyn Triplett.

Each of the returning characters has gone through many changes and journies throughout the nine-year break.

Carly finds herself suddenly single after a breakup with a longtime boyfriend and creative partner. Using her raw emotions and her creative passion, she chooses to revive her famous web series -- iCarly.

Spencer still cares and protects Carly and has also become a very successful artist. However, his vision has remained the same, and he uses his wealth to fund his projects and Carly's ventures.

Freddie has had a rough emotional ride, having been through two divorces and a failed startup company.

Now living at his mother's with his step-daughter, his optimism and romanticism guide him as he finds himself starting over (again).

All of the actors are very passionate about the new direction their characters have set out on and are confident in the story-telling ability of the writers.

Each of the main characters deals with love, work, and family, all while dealing with the normal emotions of being in their twenties. Check out the trailer here!

Harper is Carly's roommate and best friend. Harper motivates Carly by pushing her to be her best self, all while dealing with new situations in her life that drive her to be more successful as well.

Millicent is Freddie's adopted step-daughter. An intelligent social media pro, Millicent gets what she wants when she wants it. She isn't as big as Carly but considers Carly her competition in the social media world.

Fans of iCarly may wonder what happened to two significant characters in the original show -- Sam and Gibby.

The lack of Gibby (Noah Munck) is currently just a rumor. He was not present in the trailer, seen above, but that does not mean he won't make an appearance later on or as a surprise.

There hasn't been too much news on what is going on with his character, but we'll keep an eye out and report back when we know more!

Sam (Jennette McCurdy) not being in the reboot did not come as too much of a surprise for many.

Jennette McCurdy has been very vocal about her acting career, and she has chosen not to join the series due to preserving her mental health.

However, the respect she has earned is tremendous, and we wish her well with her possible new writing and directing career.

The new series will attack adult issues, as hinted at in the trailer. Spencer is seen with beer, and adult topics will be covered (like divorce, raising a child, and dating).

Each character has their new situations, and Freddie is no exception.

Sitting down with Nathan Kress, the discussion ranged from emotions during the first day to how he feels about Freddie's journey throughout the nine-year gap.

As expected, emotions ran high when they started filming again, and his excitement was apparent when talking about returning to the character he grew up playing.

"When we first started the show, the new show, my first question was: how do I Freddie? How do I be that guy because so much time has passed and, you know, he's experienced a lot of life and he's had some rough, rough things happen to him."

The first season of the revival will span a total of 13 episodes.

The first three episodes premiere on June 17th, 2021, with the remaining ten episodes premiering on Thursdays each week after that on Paramount+.

What do you think? Are you excited to get more iCarly?

Lets us know how you feel in the comments below!