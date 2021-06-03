JD Pardo: Mayans M.C. Star Joins Amazon's The Terminal List

JD Pardo is the latest addition to the cast of Amazon's forthcoming conspiracy thriller The Terminal List.

Deadline first reported the news, revealing that the Mayans M.C. lead will appear in a recurring capacity.

The Chris Pratt is set to lead the cast of the project which has writer David DiGilio, and director Antoine Fuqua are behind the project.

The Terminal List is an adaptation of Jack Carr's bestselling novel, which "follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission," reads the logline.

"Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves."

Constance Wu, Riley Keough, Taylor Kitsch, and Jeanne Tripplehorn are also set to star in the project.

Pardo has been set to play Tony Liddel, "one of the youngest leaders of an FBI Task Force, he leads his team with veracity and stalwart determination."

"He’s hell-bent on finding his fugitive and is merciless when it comes to bringing justice to bear. But while his work is simple, his home-life is complicated, and his family is what motivates him to make the world a better, safer place."

Pardo has starred on all three seasons of Mayans M.C., a spinoff of Sons of Anarchy that airs on FX.

He plays EZ Reyes on the series, and it has already been renewed for a fourth season. He's coming off a high-stakes season, and his role in The Terminal List should not take him away from the series.

The series has continually had impressive ratings and the recent third season, sans Kurt Sutter, received a welcome response from fans who liked how the storyline was more focused.

Mayans M.C. Season 4 is set to launch in 2022, while there's no premiere date for The Terminal List.

What are your thoughts on the exciting casting news?

Will you check out the series?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch Mayans M.C. online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.