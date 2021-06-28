Manifest Boss Hopes to Conclude Series After Cancellation: 'It Could Take a Week, a Month, a Year'

It's been less than two weeks since Manifest was canceled after three seasons at NBC, but those associated with the series are still holding out hope for a revival.

When the cancellation was announced on June 15, Warner Bros. TV tried to find a new home for the series, with Netflix emerging as a likely home.

As the first two seasons joined the streaming service, it flew to the top of the charts as negotiations got underway.

Unfortunately, a deal could not be reached, and the cast and crew officially said goodbye to the series as Warner Bros. confirmed it was no longer looking for a home.

Now, Manifest creator Jeff Rake is opening up about closure, especially because the series was only halfway through a six-season plan at the time of its demise.

“Your support is awe-inspiring,” he tweeted to fans on Sunday.

“We’re trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we’re not giving up."

"You deserve an end to the story. “Keep the conversation alive,” he added to fans.

“If it works out, it’s because of YOU.”

Indeed, the series does seem dead. There are no deals in place with the cast, meaning that they have all been released and can move on to other projects.

Manifest Season 3 averaged 3 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating in the demo, ranking No. 7 in the demo out of the 14 dramas on NBC.

The cast said goodbye to the series earlier this month when the Netflix deal fell through.

On Instagram, Josh Dallas, who played Ben Stone, thanked the fans for their continued support over the years.

“Well, my badass #manifesters, I’m sorry to say that it’s the end of the line for now,” he wrote at the time.

“We are so very proud to have brought you this story over 3 seasons. We so wished we could’ve finished the journey with you. But it wasn’t in the cards.”

Dallas went on to thank everyone involved with the series, including the fans “who embraced [Manifest] and these characters and flew with us on [Flight 828].”

Melissa Roxburgh, who played Ben’s sister Michaela, shared her feelings on Twitter.

“Thank you, [showrunner] Jeff Rake, and our producers for giving us this dream. I’ll forever cherish the moments we laughed, cried, talked… convulsed in our ‘callings,’ had blood pour out of our eyes, stayed up all night in the cold of NY… Thank you to the audience who kept us playing,” she wrote.

“You guys have no idea what you’ll forever mean to me. I’ve had some of the greatest days of my life on the stages of Manifest, playing pretend with people who have seeped into my heart,” she continued.

“My word. what a ride. You guys made the last three years the best years of my life. Truly… Forever will miss this experience.”

“Thank [you Jeff Rake] for letting me bring Olive to life. She will always be a part of me,” Luna Blaise wrote.

“I will be forever grateful.”

“I will always be grateful to [Jeff Rake] for letting me be part of this amazing show,” Jack Messina shared.

“[Manifest] brought together a group of people, both cast and crew, who became a family. I learned so much and will always be ‘connected’ to them. Thank you to the amazing fans too. You rock.”

What are your thoughts on the way the show went out?

Do you think it should be revived?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.