Ted Lasso Season 2 Trailer: Will AFC Richmond Bounce Back?

Ted Lasso is back to brighten up your days this summer, and there will be some big changes.

Cast members shared a new trailer for Ted Lasso Season 2 on Monday, and it shows Jason Sudeikis’ coach trying to find a way to keep the team spirit after their demotion.

In one of the most comical scenes to date, Ted introduces players to his alter ego, Led Lasso, and let's just say he wants to make some big changes.

The series stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

Waddingham, Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed star alongside Sudeikis in the ensemble cast, who are joined in season two by Sarah Niles.

In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBC Universal Content.

The series recently emerged victoriously at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards sweeping every category it was nominated in and securing wins for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor for Jason Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress for Hannah Waddingham.

The beloved comedy has been recognized with many awards and nominations, recently earning Jason Sudeikis a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe Award in the Best Comedy Actor category.

The series also landed two Writers Guild Awards for Best New Series and Best Comedy Series, nominations from the Producers Guild of America for Comedy Series, as well as honors from many other guild and critics groups.

What's more, Ted Lasso has also already scored a renewal for Season 3, so there's a lot to look forward to.

Ted Lasso Season 1 was a roaring success, and the only way seems to be up for the series.

Check out the latest trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Friday, July 23, is the premiere date.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.